Penny Lane Takes Our Breath Away in Behind the Scenes SI Swim Pics From Portugal
It’s always a good day when photographer Ben Watts is scrapbooking—that’s how we get to see all the stunning, quirky behind the scenes content from various SI Swimsuit photo shoots. This year, the talented visual artist traveled to Porto and the North, Portugal with the team, capturing the most breathtaking images of Swim Search co-winners like Penny Lane and Nina Cash, as well as brand regulars like Camille Kostek and Christen Harper.
While in the European country, Lane nailed her feautre in the this year’s 60th anniversary issue. She served the most ethereal, feminine and flirty blend of Barbiecore and cottagecore aesthetics, and donned everything from baby pink and butter yellow to delicate floral prints and ruffled trims. The English model, who is a certified holistic health coach, was photographed amongst the unique architecture and vineyards and even struck a perfectly-timed pose in front of a beautiful rainbow while on location in the Douro Valley.
“Sunday scrapbooking,” Watts captioned his Instagram post, featuring a collage of photos of the model. The carousel showed BTS snaps of the Pleasure Padel Club cofounder getting hair, makeup and wardrobe touch-ups between photos, as well as adorable Polaroids from set.
“Beyond the surface beauty in the images, I want viewers to recognize the journey behind them. I want women to understand that achieving confidence and balance took time and patience for me. My path involved deep self-discovery, and I aim to share the most significant discovery of my life so far,” Lane shared of what she hopes people take away from her rookie feature. “I hope that, by witnessing my journey, women will realize that striving to be their happiest and most balanced selves will, in turn, bring out the most beautiful version of themselves. It’s about embracing a holistic approach to well-being that goes beyond the surface, fostering inner strength and radiance.”