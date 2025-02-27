Peyton List, Jacob Bertrand Prove They’re Going Strong Post-‘Cobra Kai’ With Glam Night Out
Peyton List and Jacob Bertrand were giving major couple goals on the red carpet of Vanity Fair and Instagram’s “Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood” party in Los Angeles, Calif. on Wednesday night. They stood side-by-side, looking like quite the fashionable duo for this special night out.
For the night, List wore a fabulous black strapless mini dress with an invisible split down the upper half. Silver hummingbirds could be found on the top and the bottom of the dress, which served as the perfect introduction to her luxurious pair of red bottom heels. She wore her hair down her back and shoulders, quaffed at various sections that came together to create very voluminous waves. She shouted out artist Jacob Schwartz and Schwarzkopf Professional USA on Instagram for her flawless hair.
As for Bertrand, he ditched a basic suit and tie, opting for a matching pinstripe suit jacket and slacks. A white button-up shirt could be found inside the ensemble, along with a patterned black-and-white tie. He wore black and white platform saddle shoes, matching the vibes of List’s old Hollywood glamour aesthetic. Next to one another, they were amongst the brightest stars of the night.
List and Bertrand’s latest red carpet event is yet another date night added to their romantic relationship timeline.
The pair started out as friends, having met back in 2015 when they were just Disney kids. After running in the same circles long enough, the TV network finally put them together, co-starring in the 2016 comedy film The Swap. They got the opportunity to work together a few more times, including Netflix’s Cobra Kai and a 2022 short film Oh, Mighty Ocean!.
In March 2022, the two officially confirmed their relationship had been romantic for a while.
“I feel like we're all best friends and getting to have, like, a person that I really love in the same city,” List expressed to Page Six in April 2022. “I’m just so grateful for him. He’s the nicest person. But it is weird [on set], because I feel like we’re with everyone but each other on the show.”
Flash forward to 2025, and the pair is still going strong, hitting major relationship milestones every step of the way. Fans are thrilled to see that they are still an item after wrapping the final season of Cobra Kai, with the final episodes premiering earlier this month.