11 Photos of Kate Upton and Justin Verlander That Prove They’re Couple Goals
The amazing Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Kate Upton won over our hearts many years ago when making her 2011 brand debut in the stunning water of the Philippines along with her body paint photos in New York, and ever since, we’ve absolutely loved to follow along with her latest career ventures, fashionable looks and of course, her family life with husband Justin Verlander and their daughter Genevieve. Since her SI Swimsuit debut 13 years ago, Upton has posed for our pages for six additional years, including many photo shoots and videos.
Upton returned to SI Swimsuit earlier this year as a Legend, which is the perfect word to describe her. Shortly after joining the brand, she met her now-husband in 2012 on the set of a commercial and went official in 2014. Looking back at their decade-long relationship, let’s swoon over some of their sweetest photos together.
A glamorous night out
If you’ve been following along with Upton and Verlander’s relationship, you’ll know the pair always steps out to public events in style. At the 98th New York Baseball Writers’ dinner in 2023, the couple looked so great side by side—especially in the shot above where they smiled lovingly at each other. The model wore a gorgeous purple off-the-shoulder gown while the MLB star rocked a blue suit with black accents, a white shirt and a black bowtie.
Verlander’s biggest fan
Though Verlander is currently a free agent, he played for the Houston Astros in 2019 when the photo above was taken, and of course, Upton was his biggest cheerleader. This is even evidenced in her Instagram caption in which she wrote, “Forever your #1 fan.” The pair effortlessly proves their love in every photo, and the one above is such a special example.
The cutest family
I’m not crying, you’re crying! Okay, maybe we are getting a little emotional at the adorable shot above. Upton and Verlander brought their daughter Genevieve “Vivi” along with them for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game Red Carpet Show, and the trio looked picture-perfect. Upton rocked a stylish white one-shoulder mini-dress featuring a tie and silver clasp on the side, while Verlander wore a tan striped suit and white shirt. Vivi stepped out in style with a yellow sequined dress. So adorable!
The holidays
Speaking of adorable, let’s keep the family photos coming! On Christmas Eve in 2021, the couple celebrated the holiday with their loved ones—including Vivi and one of her dogs. Upton and Verlander are total dog lovers and have several pets in their home. In the photo above, each parent held one of their little ones as they dressed up for the special day.
Upton and Verlander are picture-perfect
We know Upton looks gorgeous in every photo she takes, so it comes as no surprise that her sentimental pictures with Verlander are absolute perfection. In the shot above, also from 2021, the SI Swimsuit model smiled at her hubby as she looked into his eyes, and the athlete looked back just as lovingly. Preparing for the holidays and cold weather, Upton rocked a sweater as the couple stood in front of outdoor string lights.
Their wedding day
Of course, we couldn’t talk about photos of this couple without including one from their gorgeous wedding day. The pair tied the knot in a breathtaking Tuscany, Italy ceremony in Nov. 2017. Upton wore a long-sleeved gown which she collaborated with Valentino on. “[The Valentino team] are the best at creating delicate, beautiful lace and details, and their Italian heritage kept the fashion and feel authentic to our venue,” Upton told Vogue at the time. “The design process was extremely collaborative, so I was able to really include my personal style and create my dream dress.”
A red carpet moment
We don’t know if we love their glam or their casual photos best, but the photo above is certainly making a case for glamour! Upton and Verlander posed together on the red carpet in 2018 for the North American stopover of the Global Roadshow at The Duggal Greenhouse in Brooklyn where they looked incredible. With Upton wearing an off-the-shoulder brown-gold gown and Verlander in a brown suit, white shirt and black bowtie, they reminded the world that they’re one of the most stylish couples out there.
Their love for dogs
As mentioned earlier, Upton and Verlander are a dog-loving couple, and we absolutely love that. And not only do they own furry friends, but they’re also big advocates for adopting them. The pair hosts their Grand Slam Adoption events, at which they posed in the shot above in 2017. The event aims to find homes for stray dogs and raise awareness for the cause. When talking to People in 2018 about the event, Upton said, “My whole family and I are huge dog lovers. I’ve grown up with rescue dogs all my life. After lots of visits to the animal shelter in my hometown, I was really inspired to host an event and raise awareness for the amazing dogs that needed homes!”
When it all started for Upton and Verlander
Despite sparking romance rumors in 2013, Upton and Verlander confirmed their relationship in 2014 after hanging out at that year’s GQ Super Bowl Party and going Instagram official soon after. In Nov. 2014, the pair attended a New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden where the NBA team took on the Orlando Magic. It was one of their first public outings together and we absolutely love how comfortable they already were to show some PDA, as evidenced in the shot above.
Upton’s pregnancy
One of the happiest moments in the pair’s relationship so far was getting pregnant and giving birth to their daughter Vivi. In 2018, Upton took to Instagram to wish their baby a happy two-week birthday along with a throwback shot of the couple during an intimate pregnancy photo shoot. In the black and white shot, seen above, the two cuddled together in bed, with Verlander placing a hand on Upton’s pregnant stomach. To make the shot even sweeter, one of their dogs lay in bed with them by their feet. Just the sweetest! “I’m so grateful to be your mom!” Upton wrote in her caption.
A kiss at the ball game
Last but certainly not least is a carousel Upton shared on Instagram in 2017 to celebrate the Astros going to the playoffs. The first photo above is one we’re seriously still obsessed with, seeing Verlander pay a visit to his lovely wife on the field and kissing her over the net. Upton eagerly puckered up to congratulate Verlander, making for an unforgettable moment.
We can’t wait to keep rooting for Upton and Verlander as they create more memories together.