Relive the Iconic, Gorgeous Christen Goff Photos That Started Her SI Swimsuit Career
Returning 2025 SI Swimsuit model Christen Goff is a total household name around here. The 31-year-old model and content creator first hit the scene when co-winning the annual open casting call in 2021, which saw her posing on the beaches of Atlantic City, N.J. for an unforgettable spread of images. Take a peek at just one below—and more as you scroll—to get a better idea of the lasting impression she made:
The photo above is just one of the many fabulous shots captured by photographer Yu Tsai at the Jersey Shore that year.
Her first-ever shoot with the brand marked a years-long partnership of incredible moments, including her most recent feature for the upcoming magazine, where she posed for Tsai’s lens again in Jamaica. Over the years, Goff has evolved with SI Swimsuit, marking major milestones on the page and in her personal life. Now married to Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, she posed while pregnant for this year’s issue before even publicly announcing that she was expecting her first child.
In her gallery of images, Goff flaunted her toned, tanned figure, undeniable face card, voluminous brunette hair and infectious personality. She proved her talent in front of the camera and went on to become a seasoned SI Swimsuit model after co-winning the title of Rookie of the Year in 2022. She shared the honor with her BFF, Katie Austin.
Bright, bold colors were the name of the game for Goff, with her expert poses showing off her fun and alluring side. The day couldn’t have been more perfect with the warm sand and water serving as the most beautiful backdrop.
Whether it was her curly hair, commanding gaze or stunning smile, we couldn’t get enough of her first shoot with SI Swimsuit—and are still obsessed with these pics.
During the 2022 SI Swimsuit launch week, Harper discussed how “amazing” it was to have Austin with her throughout the Swim Search process. “It’s so important to be able to have people that can relate to what is going on in your life,” she shared.
Her rookie shoot in 2022—and every one after—has been another amazing experience for both Goff and the magazine.
“Today was absolutely a dream come true, it’s really like a full-circle moment for me,” she said while on set with SI Swimsuit in 2022. “I became a model because I wanted to be a Sports Illustrated model, because they inspired me and they gave me confidence as a young girl and here I am today, shooting my rookie shoot and I just hope I can do that for other girls—inspire them, make them love themselves, because that’s all that matters.”
Take a peek at her rookie shoot from the shores of Barbados below:
It’s been a truly wonderful ride with Goff and we cannot wait to see her full gallery of images for the 2025 magazine.