Christen Goff Gives Six-Month Bumpdate in Angelic Beach Maternity Video Alongside Husband Jared
Christen Goff is glowing—literally and figuratively—as she marks six months of pregnancy with the most angelic update yet. The SI Swimsuit model and soon-to-be mom shared a black-and-white beachside video to Instagram on Friday, captioned simply, “6 months of this little love 🤍,” offering fans a dreamy glimpse into this special chapter of her life. The moving clip was set to the sound of Bon Iver’s “Beach Baby.”
Filmed against the backdrop of a breezy shoreline, the video captures a serene and intimate moment between Christen, 31, and her husband, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. The two embrace, kiss and smile at one another before the 30-year-old athlete twirls her playfully, her belly on full display beneath a cozy cropped knit sweater and perfectly straight-leg denim jeans with the waistband tastefully unbuttoned. The aesthetic feels like a nostalgic nod to their engagement in June 2022, which also took place on a beach in Mexico—bringing their love story full circle in the most beautiful way.
“YAYAYAYAYAYAYAYAY THIS VIDEO MAKES ME SO HAPPY❤️❤️❤️,” bff and fellow SI Swimsuit model Katie Austin commented.
“Beautiful - so so excited for yall,” Jena Sims chimed.
The couple, who met on Raya in 2019 and tied the knot in Ojai, Calif., last summer, announced their pregnancy at the NFL Honors in February. Christen stunned on the red carpet in a sleek, bump-hugging gown while cradling her belly, sharing the news with the world for the first time as Jared arrived as a nominee for MVP.
It’s been a season of milestones for the model, who’s currently celebrating her fifth consecutive feature in the SI Swimsuit issue. She posed for the brand and photographer Yu Tsai in Jamaica earlier this year, with her growing bump in the early stages—before she had officially announced the news. The team got a sweet sneak peek while on set of her 2025 photo shoot.
“The Goff team is growing! Congratulations to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model @christengoffand @jaredgoffon the newest addition to their family ❤️,” the brand wrote on IG.
While the content creator’s career continues to soar, she’s also savoring every moment of her journey to motherhood—and bringing her fans along for the ride. This latest video, ethereal and full of love, perfectly encapsulates the serenity and excitement that’s radiated from her all year long.
Stay tuned for more updates as the Goffs prepare to welcome their little one—and for the full SI Swimsuit spread this spring.