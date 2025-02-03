Everything to Know About Christen Goff, Returning 2025 SI Swimsuit Model
Christen Goff is cementing herself in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit history. The 31-year-old first joined the brand when co-winning the 2021 open casting call and she absolutely blew readers away with her shoot in Atlantic City, N.J. with photographer Yu Tsai. Describing the opportunity as “a lifetime goal of mine since I was a young girl,” the Southern California native has since become a total brand staple, returning for her fifth consecutive feature this year.
Now on set in Jamaica, reuniting with Tsai for the first time since her debut photo shoot, SI Swimsuit is thrilled to officially welcome Goff back to the fold. Her full gallery of images will be released closer to the 2025 magazine in May, but until then, the brand is so excited to share the first official image as a sneak peek of what’s to come. Be sure to keep up with our 2025 reveals page and Instagram for more behind the scenes teases from set.
Goff’s undeniable skill in front of the camera isn’t the only great thing about her. Her advocacy for body positivity and passion for activism are also incredibly admirable. Keep reading to learn more.
From SI Swim Search to five consecutive features
The model and content creator, who went on to be named co-Rookie of the Year in 2022 alongside real-life bestie Katie Austin, started modeling in her 20s as a way to help pay for college. But it wasn’t overnight success for Goff, who dealt with unfair judgments when being told she had to lose weight. Fast forward to 2025 and she’s embracing who she is and living life authentically—and we wouldn’t have it any other way.
For Goff, joining SI Swimsuit meant “so much more” to her “than just taking beautiful photos.” As she explained to the brand in 2021, the opportunity was “about chasing your dreams and being a part of something much greater than yourself.” Since her debut shoot in 2021, the activist and NFL WAG has traveled to some of the most gorgeous locations across the globe, also including Barbados in 2022 with Ben Watts, Dominica in 2023 with Amanda Pratt and Portugal in 2024 with Watts. There’s no doubt her fifth feature in Jamaica will be unforgettable.
As for who has inspired in her modeling journey, Goff named SI Swimsuit legend Kate Upton as someone she looked up to growing up. “Seeing women like Kate Upton in the magazine, it truly changed the way I felt about my own body, about my own self,” she told the brand. “It made me feel beautiful seeing someone with curves, and I felt like I was good enough the way I was. I didn’t need to shrink myself down anymore to feel beautiful.”
Since becoming a model and social media influencer, Goff has partnered with notable brands such as LO'réal Paris, Sephora, Abercrombie, The Cocktail Collection, Shopbop and more. She’s a go-to source of inspiration for fans needing a new game day outfit or going out ensemble, with over 750,000 followers across Instagram and TikTok combined.
Marriage to Jared Goff
After meeting on the dating app Raya, Goff began dating her now-husband, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, in 2019. While looking back at the early stages of their relationship, the model told SI Swimsuit that their meeting was a happy accident. “I was truly not looking for anything at the time,” she explained. “I had just gotten out of a long relationship and I was trying to stay single for a year. Then I met him and the rest is history, baby.”
Goff popped the question while on vacation in Cabo, Mexico in 2022, a trip that the model describes as “the best weekend ever.” In June 2024, the couple tied the knot in a gorgeous, intimate Ojai, Calif. ceremony. “This year was amazing. I feel like the highlight was getting married. I got married in June...can’t really top that,” Goff told the brand during an event for the 60th anniversary last fall while reflecting on 2024.
During the NFL season, Goff can be found on the sidelines and in the stadium seats while cheering on her husband, always rocking the cutest, supportive Lions blue attire.
Work with nonprofits
Involved in local organizations, Goff has worked with Forgotten Harvest, the Detroit Lions Academy, Girls Inc., Step Up and DLA, among others. Incredibly dedicated to giving back to her community, she also hopes her work “can encourage people to continue to just help each other out.” Following the devastating Los Angeles wildfires in January, which destroyed thousands of homes, schools, businesses and other structures, Goff has spent time volunteering to help those in need.
“I think working as a model for most of my life gave me such amazing things; however, it also left me unfulfilled in so many ways,” Goff shared in 2022. “I felt like I wasn’t doing anything to help people, and everything often felt very shallow. So over the past few years, I turned my attention to spending more time giving back and getting involved in important organizations, and It really has given me so much. I wake up every day filled with gratitude and hope, knowing that maybe my small actions can make a difference for someone even for just a day or a moment.”
Stay tuned for more from Goff’s 2025 SI Swimsuit feature.