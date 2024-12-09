Returning Ski Racer Lindsey Vonn Stunned in Snowy SI Swimsuit Feature in Canada
On Saturday, Lindsey Vonn officially returned to competitive skiing. Just weeks after announcing her comeback and donning her U.S. Ski Team uniform for the first time in almost six years, the 40-year-old was back on the slopes competing in two downhill and two super-G races at Copper Mountain, Colo.
In an interview following her comeback and in Instagram posts in the weeks since, Vonn has made it clear that she’s keeping her expectations low. More than anything, the return is about reconnecting with the sport that she has dedicated her life to. Though she didn’t notch top finishes over the weekend, she performed well enough to be able to request a wild card entry into World Cup competitions, according to The Athletic. And Vonn is pleased with that outcome.
“Well… I have officially qualified for the World Cup!!” she wrote in an Instagram post on Dec. 9. “The races this weekend were so much fun and a great training opportunity. Still have some work to do but this is a great step in my progression. Being in the start with my teammates it felt like I had never stopped racing…but at the same time I have to keep everything in perspective. I had a partial knee replacement only a few months ago, I have not trained or raced in almost 6 years and have only a few days of training. Step by step I’m getting stronger and finding my form.”
As Vonn mentioned, she isn’t yet competing at the level she used to—but she doesn’t seem to be ruling out the possibility, either. As it stands, she doesn’t yet have much training under her belt. But with hours of hard work, she’s hopeful that the success will return. In any case, she had “fun” at the races, seemingly one of her biggest priorities in the comeback.
In honor of her return to competition, we’re taking a look back at her 2010 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut, which was nothing if not a tribute to her incredible skiing career. For the feature, she traveled to Whistler, Canada, where she was fittingly photographed on the slopes by photographer Warwick Saint. The resulting outtakes—skis in hand, white and red swimwear on—are some of our favorites of the athlete from over the years. It was, after all, the perfect setting for Vonn. And the photos are stunning, of course.