Rihanna Debuts Baby Bump, Confirms She’s Expecting Third Child Ahead of Met Gala
For almost two decades, Rihanna has been the ‘it girl’ of the Met Gala red carpet. The Fenty founder and nine-time Grammy Award winner made her debut for the prestigious event in 2007 and has continued to step up her game every time.
The 2025 event proved to be no exception—and this time, she’s making headlines even more than usual as she’s confirmed she is pregnant with baby No. 3. Showing off her baby bump as she was captured on her way to her hotel to get ready for the Met Gala, she was seen wearing a light blue-gray fitted long-sleeved top and matching maxi skirt, accessorizing and matching knee-high socks, heels and a black hat.
Rihanna wore her hair down in a low ponytail as she braved the rain on the way to her next destination.
We cannot wait to see Rihanna’s full look for this year’s Met Gala.
Inspired by the 2009 book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity by Monica L. Miller, the theme for this year’s Gala is “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” The theme “presents a cultural and historical examination of Black style from the 18th century to the present through an exploration of the concept of dandyism,” according to The Met.
Rihanna’s longtime beau A$AP Rocky serves as a co-chair for the event alongside Lewis Hamilton, Colman Domingo, Pharrell Williams and Anna Wintour.
Before Monday’s festivities, the couple sported matching corpcore ‘fits for the Pre-Met Gala dinner on Sunday night. Rihanna donned a fitting pinstriped brown blazer with black trousers, while Rocky went for a black suit jacket and printed paisley tie.
Rihanna and Rocky are currently parents to two children: 2-year-old ZA Athelston Mayers, who was born on May 13, 2022 and one-year-old Riot Rose Mayers, who they welcomed into the world on Aug. 1, 2023. After years of being close friends, the two musicians became romantically linked in 2020.
For the rapper and fashion icon’s Vogue cover story last month, Rocky’s grandmother Cathy gushed over his relationship with the singer and businesswoman. “I’m glad that he settled down, and I’m happy with who he settled down with,” she said of Rihanna. “She’s a down-to-earth person.”
Watch the Met Gala red carpet right now on the Vogue YouTube channel or on E!.