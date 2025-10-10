Sahar Rohani Thinks Outside the Jar—and the Beauty Industry Should Be Taking Notes
Makeup has always told stories. Sahar Rohani just decided it was time women wrote their own.
Alongside co-founders Junyi and Aidan, whom she met while studying at USC, Rohani built SOSHE Beauty in 2019 on a radical idea: that makeup should do more than blend in.
What began as a curiosity about reducing beauty packaging waste evolved into a full-scale mission to reimagine modern makeup, merging clean ingredients, high-impact formulas and thoughtful design into products women actually want to wear every day.
Even the brand’s name speaks to its purpose. SOSHE stands for “so she”—a declaration that this is a brand made for her, not for the algorithm. It centers on real women, real routines and real confidence.
“The beauty industry has been following the same playbook for a long time, but honestly, I don’t think that playbook works anymore,” Rohani tells SI Swimsuit. “There’s no one way to raise money, launch products, or grow a brand. For us, it’s about filling the gaps in her makeup bag… because even with hundreds of options, she’s still missing stuff. We think about every detail: how it feels and looks on her skin, how it fits in her purse, how it looks on her vanity. Those details are what turn an average product into her favorite.”
For the 26-year-old CEO, beauty isn’t about perfection; it’s about presence. And with SOSHE, she’s inviting women everywhere to raise their standards for what modern makeup can be.
Clean without compromise
At the core of SOSHE is a commitment to proving that clean doesn’t have to mean less effective. Rohani and her team have spent years challenging chemists and partners to deliver products that are both high-performance and high integrity.
“We definitely push our chemists and partners—not just to match legacy brands, but to outdo them. No one talks about our formulas being clean, which I oddly prefer,” she says. After all, that should be the norm: what you put on your face should be of the highest quality and never harmful to the planet.
That mindset, of outdoing rather than keeping up, has shaped SOSHE’s reputation for artistry-level results with skincare-grade ingredients. The brand’s formulas are as rigorous as they are refined, built to perform on every skin tone and texture without relying on harmful additives or fillers.
It all traces back to a deeply personal moment. When her stepmom began using SOSHE products during chemotherapy, Rohani’s entire perspective shifted. The experience became undeniable proof that beauty isn’t superficial and deserves the same care as health itself.
“[Beauty is] a ritual! And rituals deserve the highest level of care, from ingredients to testing to packaging,” she adds. “Makeup is personal, emotional and it has to be safe enough for everyone.”
Each formula is designed with that philosophy in mind: clean, clinically backed and emotionally resonant. It’s a rare balance—and exactly what has made SOSHE’s loyal community expect more from their makeup.
Meet the lineup
Each SOSHE formula comes in a refillable, durable compact or case meant to stay with you for years. The brand’s sleek packaging looks just as chic on your countertop as it feels in your hand—made to be repurchased, refilled and reused.
- Ceramide Refillable Lip Silk, $28: A silky, skincare-infused lip color that melts on like balm and shines like gloss—hydrating, buildable and endlessly wearable.
- Peptide Lengthening Mascara, $32: Jet-black, peptide-powered and refillable. Lifts, lengthens and strengthens every lash with one precise swipe.
- Soft Glide Lip Liner, $22: Ultra-smooth and hydrating with rich color payoff—it defines lips effortlessly without skipping or tugging.
- Waterproof Precision Eyeliner, $24: A clean, smudge-proof gel liner that delivers bold, long-lasting pigment with micro-precision control.
- Blurring Pillow Blush, $28: A featherlight, cream-to-powder blush that melts on, blurs seamlessly and leaves a soft-lit finish with skin-loving ingredients. Pair with the Complexion Brush ($28).
Once you’ve bought your favorite product, you’ll only ever need to restock the refill. It’s a system built for longevity, not landfill—because at SOSHE, “no one should have to compromise,” Rohani says. “You can feel the quality in every detail. I think that’s why our community keeps coming back, refilling and telling their friends.”
Shop the newest shade, Kismet—a not-too-red, not-too-brown, perfect-for-winter berry hue in a lip liner and balm set ($44) here.
Thinking outside the jar
Rohani’s approach to innovation is as intentional as her formulas. For her, “thinking outside the jar” isn’t just a slogan, it’s a philosophy that challenges how beauty brands are built, from concept to community.
“Showing the behind-the-scenes has made SOSHE feel real,” she says. “Beauty consumers are sharp—they don’t just want a polished final product with fancy images, they want to see the process, the trial and error, the team behind it.”
That transparency has become a cornerstone of SOSHE’s identity. Rohani shares the messy middle of entrepreneurship—testing products, rejecting prototypes, even changing direction when her community asks for it. Her audience gets a front-row seat to the process, and in turn, the rare chance to offer input and shape it.
As a Gen Z founder, she also understands the power of social media as a marketing tool and channel for conversation. Platforms like TikTok have allowed her to bridge the gap between brand and consumer, turning followers into collaborators and customers into advocates. “It’s definitely been a huge driver of our growth this year,” she admits.
The brand’s upcoming beige blush is proof. Rohani never planned to launch it, but after her TikTok followers caught a behind-the-scenes glimpse, they couldn’t stop asking. So she invited 50 members of the SOSHE community to test early versions and weigh in on texture, tone and finish.
“Our name SOSHE literally means ‘so she.’ While a lot of brands center on celebrities or influencers, we’re centering her—our community,” Rohani explains. “The only reason why [the blush is] coming out is because it’s a shade they asked for, and it only felt right to co-create it with them.”
Rohani knows innovation may thrive in a lab, but it begins with listening. And in an industry obsessed with virality and frequent drops, she’s building something slower, smarter and far more human.
Representation and resonance
SOSHE’s community-first philosophy is about representation. Inclusivity and fostering a sense of belonging for women, particularly women who look like her, is why she started the brand in the first place.
Nowhere is that clearer than in Speakeasy, one of the brand’s most beloved shades—a clean, modern nod to the ‘90s lipsticks her mother used to wear. “I never expected Speakeasy to take off like it did,” she says. “For me, it’s personal—I grew up watching my mom wear those ‘90s shades, and this was my modern, clean take on that. But it’s also bigger than that. It’s a shade that really celebrates Middle Eastern and olive-toned women—an audience clean beauty has often overlooked.”
Speakeasy is a beautiful, buildable dusty mauve that’s available in their liner, lipstick and blush. And this holiday season, it’s available in a trio ($68) you won’t want to miss.
That blend of nostalgia and intention has become SOSHE’s signature: formulas that look good, feel good and tell a story. Every launch reaffirms Rohani’s belief that beauty can be a space where women of every background see themselves reflected—not as an afterthought, but as the starting point.
She’s building a legacy of modern classics: proof that clean, conscious makeup can still be at the forefront of innovation in the industry. And, she invites fans to keep her on her toes—ask for more, ask for change and ask for transparency: “If you want it, tell me—chances are, I’ll start working on it.”
Female Founder Q&A
What’s the best piece of advice you’ve received?
Rejection is redirection.
What do you wish you knew before starting your brand?
Prepare to get your product in as many people’s hands as possible. Gift, gift, gift! I figured that out a little late.
What was your “I made it” moment?
Ask me next year (:
What has been the most unexpected challenge of running your business?
Forecasting. It’s an art and a science!
What’s your favorite memory from starting the brand?
Finally launching our Blurring Pillow Blush. A huge moment for our brand and team.