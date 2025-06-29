These SI Swimsuit Photos of Sara Sampaio Are the Ultimate Cowgirl Fantasy
Before there was the recent resurgence of the cowgirl aesthetic, the adoration of Western styles began with a handful of enthusiastic participants who always enjoyed the attire.
Take two-time SI Swimsuit model Sara Sampaio, for example. Her second feature with the brand was filled with cowgirl boots and fringe galore when she was photographed by Ben Morris on a stretch of Route 66 in Arizona. This 2015 shoot was a moment to behold, not only because the model looked phenomenal in every frame, but because her fashion game was off the charts.
Need some cowgirl chic inspiration? Look no further than Sampaio’s stunning Route 66 photo shoot to assist with just that!
What better way to kick off this throwback moment than with this shot of Sampaio hanging off a Route 66 sign while wearing an outfit that was just as trendy back then as it is now?
The model glowed beneath the rays of the Arizona sun in a black triangle-shaped bralette with feathers on the front for a pop of color. Paired with tie-string bikini bottoms and black boots, this cowgirl look gave edgy yet flirty vibes. And just as praiseworthy as her attire was the breathtaking backdrop of this picturesque state.
There’s so much aura oozing from this picture of Sampaio sitting atop the spurred boot of this cowboy statue. Be it because she looks exceedingly comfortable despite being so high off the ground or because she managed to outmatch any cowboy’s cool energy with a simple pose, this photo is still an easy favorite from Sampaio’s SI Swimsuit repertoire.
This ensemble is a stellar option for anyone wanting to lean more on the daring side, but still maintain a delicate nature. The light pink bra and the matching micro mini skirt came together to create an ensemble that allowed the wearer to embrace both the soft and hard sides of being a cowgirl.
Continuing with the pale pink two-pieces, the Portuguese model returned with yet another banger. In this photo, she wore a fringe-filled string bikini top along with a cheeky bottom. The top included intricately designed cut-out fabric that dangled at the base of the bra, while the bottoms incorporated the same fabric but utilized it on the band.
This cowgirl look evokes feelings of being young, wild and free. It’s perfect for a person who doesn’t care about what hurdles life throws at them because they know they can handle it while looking darn good in the process.
Where are all the cowgirls who put the pedal to the metal? Chilling in the backseat of a car speeding down the highway is for those who love to live life all the way to the max. This kind of cowgirl is a wildcard—meaning she needs something fast and easy to wear for her wild adventures!
That’s why this outfit, which consisted of a neutral-colored bikini top and bottom and a flashy necklace, checked off all the boxes.
Cheeky are the cowgirls who know how to channel their inner baddie to make sure their outer baddie looks the part. Sampaio nailed this aesthetic thanks to this outfit, which featured a sleeveless cropped denim vest with the American flag plastered on the back and a pair of beige bikini bottoms.
A head-turner of a look, she took frontier clothing to a completely new level with this photo!