Selena Gomez Can’t Stop Gushing About Boyfriend Benny Blanco: ‘I’m Really, Really Lucky’
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have been dating for just about a year now. After years of cultivating a working relationship (through which Blanco has produced some of the pop sensation’s songs) and a friendship, the pair took things to the next level last year around this time.
It has been a year of wonderful memories—public outings, sweet shows of affection and wonderful social media tributes. Both the Only Murders in the Building co-star and her producer boyfriend are smitten with one another, and there’s no wonder as to why.
Both Gomez and Blanco have a lot to show for their respective careers. The former is a successful musician, with a handful of hits to her name, and a well-known actress, too, who has recently been pushing the boundaries of her expected roles. The latter, for his part, is an award-winning songwriter, record producer and, most recently, one of the men featured in People’s 2024 Sexiest Man Alive issue.
When asked about that last accomplishment on CBS Sunday Morning, Gomez, of course, expressed pride in Blanco. But, for her, it isn’t just about the accolades to his name—it’s about the nature of their relationship.
“I’m beyond proud to know that there is someone in the world that deeply cares about every tiny detail about who I am,” she said on CBS Sunday Mornings. “And have someone support me, encourage me, inspire me and motivate me. It brings me a joy. And more than anything he’s just my best friend. I’m really, really lucky.”
It isn’t the first time the Rare Beauty founder has said something of the sort. Ever since their relationship started, she has been outspoken in her praise for Blanco. She has given a handful of interviews (much like this most recent one) and penned a number of social media posts to that very effect.
The music producer himself hasn’t shied away from sharing similar reflections about Gomez. During an interview with People for the latest Sexiest Man Alive issue, he made a touching statement about their relationship. “I have a true best friend that I get to do everything in the world with, and every day is the best day of my life,” he remarked.
In other words, the pair are thriving by all accounts. We can’t wait to see what the future holds for them.