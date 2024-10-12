Serena Williams Shares Sweet Reminder About Being Kind and Authentically Yourself
Serena Williams is showing off her soft side on TikTok, and reminding everyone of the power of being kind. The retired professional tennis player’s emotions were sparked after a close friend wrote the sweetest, most heartfelt card thanking Williams for being a matron of honor at her wedding and for being the most “thoughtful and generous friend.”
The mom of two, who shares her daughters Olympia and Adira with husband Alexis Ohanian, admitted that reading the card made her emotional, and recalling the message during the video also made her teary-eyed—something she didn’t anticipate. The 43-year-old chatted though her thoughts and feelings while getting ready with her full WYN Beauty makeup routine.
“I feel like I do go out of my way [to do nice things for people] but it’s not a big deal to me, because everything I do, that’s just who I am. I never do things like to get rewards or to get something back in return. [It’s] without a thought of payback. It’s just [my] nature,” Williams stated.
The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion added that she doesn’t think there‘s any such thing as being too nice. “I really care about people, I don’t expect anything in return,” she stated. “If I’m going to do [a favor], I’m going to do it because I want to do it for you. It’s O.K. to jump in and find a way to help or to show support.”
Williams noted that being authentically herself, meaning being kind and letting her emotions show, is beautiful. She encouraged her followers to not shy away from sharing kindness with others.
“I don’t want to do less because I genuinely like who I am, and I don’t want to change who I am. If you’re different, that’s O.K. You do you. I tend to have a big heart, and I tend to care about a ton of people, and I tend to just like give,” Williams said. “So if you’re out there and you’re like me, and you’re a giver, don’t be afraid to let your kindness shine. Don’t let anyone dim your light. Don’t let anyone dim the kind person that you are, because we live in a world right now where people need kind deeds. Even if it’s [as simple as] opening the door, or [as elaborate as] helping with a bachelorette party. Just always be authentically who you are.”