Sharina Gutierrez Reflects on How SI Swim Changed Her Life and Mindset
Five months after her SI Swimsuit debut in this year’s magazine, 2024 rookie Sharina Gutierrez is getting sappy about her experience with the franchise. The model’s story with the brand, however, started more than a decade ago, when she first met editor in chief MJ Day. The Los Angeles native, who now lives in Riverside, Calf., formally applied to the Swim Search open casting call last year, and was not only named a finalist but also one of seven co-winners, securing her spot in the special 60th anniversary issue.
In a recent Instagram post, the 34-year-old, who was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal for her SI Swim debut, reflected on the process and how it impacted her life, career and confidence.
It has changed my life completely! It’s made me realize I am in control of my own destiny and what I believe I truly can achieve. That if it’s meant for me it will divinely enter my life at the right time,” Gutierrez wrote. “Since becoming a rookie, I’ve fully stepped back into the modeling world as a Mom and entrepreneur. It’s been a growing journey. New mind set unlocked of what I am capable of accomplishing with the right group of people uplifting me and pushing me to be greater along the way. As I wouldn’t be here today without the support of God, my family, my friends, my team and community.”
Today, the mom of three is a sound guide and entrepreneur of the lifestyle family brand Mama Mantra. She uses her platform to spread positivity and encourage parents and children to believe in themselves, never give up and live up to their potential.
“I see the woman I am today a confident, loving, empowering, influential, sexy, worthy woman. I am a Mom On A Mission!!! Showing other Mamas out there... who know the feeling of losing themselves after birth and not knowing if they would ever ‘bounce back’ to their old selves. That this journey is not about bouncing back! It’s about leaping forward! Our bodies will never be the same and that’s the beautiful part. Blossoming into this new more elevated version of ourselves. Every stretch mark, scar, wrinkle it’s what makes us birth warriors truly sexy. A heavenly body that birthed life and is coming into the greatest years of our lives. As mothers and creators. I think the greatest gift we can ever give ourselves as mothers is the gift of believing in ourselves. Whatever our goals may be... to show our kids that our dreams / goals are achievable and whatever we set our minds to is possible. That us becoming Moms is the confirmation we needed from the universe that anything is possible. That our lives and dreams don’t stop here. They bloom here...,” Gutierrez continued. “My journey as a rookie has just begun and I’m excited to take you all with me. My family, friends, community, and fellow Mamas!! I hope this inspires you to never give up. Because you are worthy! You are capable! 💕.”
Over her past several years in the modeling and fashion industries, Gutierrez has posed for notable brands including Ralph Lauren, Estee Lauder, Rimmel London, Reebok and more. She‘s constantly serving up major style inspo and being tapped by huge designers for various fashion week shows.