Sharina Gutierrez Shares Recap of SI Swim Rookie Feature in Portugal
For Sharina Gutierrez, her 2024 SI Swimsuit debut was a long time coming. The American model dreamed of the moment for years, and with lots of hard work, it eventually became a reality.
As a co-winner of the 2023 Swim Search, the brand’s annual open casting call, the 33-year-old traveled to Porto and the North, Portugal, for her SI Swimsuit photo shoot. The model posed for a beautiful series of snaps captured by visual artist Ben Watts.
For Gutierrez, it was surreal. The beauty of the location made fulfilling a lifelong dream just that much more meaningful. She expressed as much in an Instagram recap of the European trip.
“From the scenery , decadent food , and amazing company I couldn't have asked for a better way to experience my first ever @si_swimsuit shoot!” she wrote. “This will forever be one of my growing goals as I continue to dream , grow , and reach new heights with the @si_swimsuit fam! It brings tears to my eyes to take a trip up memory lane and relive all these moments.”
Her excitement was palpable in the series of photos, and Gutierrez couldn’t have taken better advantage of her rookie feature—she put her beauty and talent in front of the lens on full display.
In just a few days, the model’s full gallery from Portugal will be available. But for now, be sure to check out a few of the photos from her feature here. Plus, take the chance to read more about the model and her impressive career here.