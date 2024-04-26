SI Swim Rookie Xandra Pohl Shares Funny BTS Content in Belize
Ananya Panchal
Xandra Pohl is hot off the heels of her SI Swimsuit rookie reveal, and the influencer is slowly rolling out all the behind the scenes content. The Miami resident, whose story with the brand last summer when she was the official DJ of the SI Swimsuit Runway Show at Miami Swim Week, traveled to Belize for her photo shoot with photographer Derek Kettela.
The 23-year-old, who graduated from the Unversity of Miami and studied marketing and music business, is set to make her debut in the special 60th anniversary issue, out next month.
Pohl has been keeping the exciting news a secret from her followers, who are regularly updated on her career moves, beauty and fashion favorites and general life outtakes. And, now that the Ohio native can finally talk about the milestone moment, she’s taking advantage of all the footage she saved up.
In a recent TikTok, Pohl showed off the reality of posing in the sand when the wind is blowing and you’re trying to keep everything in place while wearing an itty-bitty swimsuit. Nevertheless, she rolled with the punches and flaunted her fit figure—check out the first pics here.
“please laugh…IM SO AWKARD TRYING SO HARD BUT Like im sorry the shots look so good but omg its so funny to see the BTS!! We use a blower to get the hair just perfect… take me back to my sports illutsrated shoot,” she captioned the post that she shared with her 1.2 million followers.
“SHES A NATURAL✨✨✨,” two-time brand model and TV host Kamie Crawford commented.
In another stunning behind the scenes video, Pohl posed topless, covering her chest with her hands, and donned a perfect cherry red latex micro skirt with three-dimensional heart-shaped details.
“so much bts coming soon from my shoot for sports illustrated rookie … just wait 👀,” she teased.