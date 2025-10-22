SI Swimsuit and Batiste Bring the Glam to Big 12 Women’s Basketball Media Day
College basketball season is just over a week-and-a-half away from tip-off, and ahead of the action, Big 12 Women’s Basketball Media Day was held at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City yesterday. SI Swimsuit was on location, offering athletes and coaches hair and makeup touch-ups throughout the day, courtesy of Batiste.
As a brand, SI Swimsuit is proud to continually shine a spotlight on athletes like BYU’s Delaney Gibb, Arizona State’s Last-Tear Poa, Texas Tech’s Jalynn Bristow and Kansas State’s Nastja Claessens, who prove that they have game both on and off the court.
Whether it was a quick spritz of Batiste Dry Shampoo or full glam courtesy of our on-site makeup artists, players and coaches from Oklahoma State, the University of Cincinnati, West Virginia University and others took some time for a little bit of self-care. The Oct. 21 event created the space for these student-athletes to look and feel their best—both inside and out—before addressing the media and getting their photos snapped ahead of the 2025-26 season.
The 2025-26 women’s NCAA basketball season starts on Monday, Nov. 3, while Big 12’s women’s basketball regular season conference play begins on Saturday, Dec. 20. Find the complete Big 12 women’s basketball conference schedule here.
Below, find a few highlights from Big 12 Women’s Basketball Media Day, courtesy of SI Swimsuit.