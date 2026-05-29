What Everyone Wore to the SI Swimsuit Beach Club Party at Swim Week 2026 in Miami

The official start of summer is just around the corner, and with it comes plenty of sunshine, heat and one of the biggest fashion events of the season: Swim Week.

Once a year, the most popular names in the swimwear industry come together to preview the standout trends and styles fashion lovers can expect to see being rocked both beachside and poolside in 2026. And of course, it’s not a swimsuit party if SI Swimsuit isn’t on deck to celebrate the annual issue and cap off the launch festivities with the annual SI Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach, which will be available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ for the first time this year, beginning June 9. Find out which models will be walking in this year’s show here, and how to follow along with all the Swim Week action at home here.

Still, we’re getting ahead of ourselves a bit, as the models won’t hit the catwalk until Saturday, May 30—but that doesn’t mean the stars of the yearly issue held back in the days leading up to the big event, kicking the celebration off with the SI Swimsuit Beach Club Party.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Beach Club | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

On Thursday, May 28, and Friday, May 29, many of the models who appeared on the glossy pages of SI Swimsuit 2026 joined the brand for pre-runway fittings and more seaside events, complete with special skincare treatments from Sofwave, mini facials from Radiesse, spray tans from Dolce Glow and a manicure bar provided by Sally Hansen.

There was also plenty of fun to be had on-site courtesy of fan-favorite brands like Kérastase, Hawaiian Tropic, Scott Barnes Cosmetics, YSE Beauty and First Aid Beauty, as well as a delicious VIP Kick-Off Dinner by KYU x Drinking Pig at W South Beach to finish the evening.

And where there are SI Swimsuit models, there’s a bevy of must-see style moments! But don’t fret, dear friends, no need to feel FOMO, as we’ve gone ahead and rounded up our favorite looks from the daytime extravaganza!

What everyone wore to the SI Swimsuit Beach Club Party

Brooks Nader | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Sarah Jane Nader | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Grace Ann Nader | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Mary Holland Nader | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Jocelyn Corona | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Katie Austin | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Molly Sims | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Remi Bader | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Achieng Agutu | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Stassi Schroeder | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Jasmine Sanders | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Claire Kittle | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Ali Truwit | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Lauren Chan | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

XANDRA | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Gabi Moura | lexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Ellie Thumann | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Christen Goff | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Tunde Oyeneyin | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Bethenny Frankel | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Penny Lane | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Camille Kostek | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Meredith Mickelson | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Ilona Maher | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Nicole Williams English | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Hunter McGrady | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

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