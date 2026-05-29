What Everyone Wore to the SI Swimsuit Beach Club Party at Swim Week 2026 in Miami
The official start of summer is just around the corner, and with it comes plenty of sunshine, heat and one of the biggest fashion events of the season: Swim Week.
Once a year, the most popular names in the swimwear industry come together to preview the standout trends and styles fashion lovers can expect to see being rocked both beachside and poolside in 2026. And of course, it’s not a swimsuit party if SI Swimsuit isn’t on deck to celebrate the annual issue and cap off the launch festivities with the annual SI Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach, which will be available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ for the first time this year, beginning June 9. Find out which models will be walking in this year’s show here, and how to follow along with all the Swim Week action at home here.
Still, we’re getting ahead of ourselves a bit, as the models won’t hit the catwalk until Saturday, May 30—but that doesn’t mean the stars of the yearly issue held back in the days leading up to the big event, kicking the celebration off with the SI Swimsuit Beach Club Party.
On Thursday, May 28, and Friday, May 29, many of the models who appeared on the glossy pages of SI Swimsuit 2026 joined the brand for pre-runway fittings and more seaside events, complete with special skincare treatments from Sofwave, mini facials from Radiesse, spray tans from Dolce Glow and a manicure bar provided by Sally Hansen.
There was also plenty of fun to be had on-site courtesy of fan-favorite brands like Kérastase, Hawaiian Tropic, Scott Barnes Cosmetics, YSE Beauty and First Aid Beauty, as well as a delicious VIP Kick-Off Dinner by KYU x Drinking Pig at W South Beach to finish the evening.
And where there are SI Swimsuit models, there’s a bevy of must-see style moments! But don’t fret, dear friends, no need to feel FOMO, as we’ve gone ahead and rounded up our favorite looks from the daytime extravaganza!
What everyone wore to the SI Swimsuit Beach Club Party
More SI Swimsuit 2026:
Allie Hayes is an experienced pop culture staff writer and editor specializing in movies, TV and celebrity news. Before joining the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit team as a Breaking/Trending News Editor, she worked at several outlets including BuzzFeed, The Daily Dot, and Newsweek. When she’s not writing for work (or writing for fun), you’ll find her curled up on the couch reading yet another romance novel, obsessively watching pro wrestling with her friends, or taking blurry photos of her two adorable cats.