5 SI Swim Looks That’ll Inspire You to Incorporate Cheetah Print Into Your Fall Wardrobe
Cheetah print is one of those tried-and-true animal designs that always delivers.
You can count on this pattern to create a style moment that’ll get other fashionistas talking every time. It’s a print that’ll have you feeling like your best self, confident in your ability to look good—no matter what task you set out to do this fall.
In case you don’t know where to begin or how to maximize this print to the fullest, we can show you the ropes, all thanks to these five SI Swimsuit beauties and their flawless execution of the design.
Olivia Dunne in Bermuda
Cheetah print + crop tops
With this print having such a daring aura, there’s truly no wrong way to mix and match with it. One way you can add more colors to your animalistic ensemble is by taking a page out of Dunne’s book and pairing a stylish yellow crop top with a cheetah print piece to create a look that’s both striking and bright. The more eye-catching, the better!
Achieng Agutu in Mexico
Cheetah print + a classic one-pieces (or bodysuits)
Agutu channeled her inner island baddie in Mexico, and it’s partly due to the gorgeous swimsuits she sported in her 2024 feature, including this classy cheetah print one-piece. The swimsuit was already super flattering on her, complementing her glowing skin tone. However, the print took it to a new level, allowing this two-time SI Swimsuit model to sizzle even more. You can rock this piece as a simple swim look, or add your favorite pair of jeans for a cool and casual bodysuit moment.
Ellie Thumann in Bermuda
Cheetah print + sporty chic styles
Never thought you’d see the day where cheetah print takes over sports? Well, Thumann is living proof that it can be effortlessly pulled off. You can bring fabulousness to the athletic world with an edgy ensemble by wearing a pair of sneakers and polo socks with a summery two-piece like the one above. Blending two worlds has never been easier.
Hailey Clauson on Kangaroo Island
Cheetah print + long-sleeves tops
Cheetahs are majestic creatures that symbolize grace and beauty, as does this print. Be it a fashion-forward swimsuit like Clauson’s long-sleeve moment here, or a maxi skirt paired with a fur-trimmed jacket, there’s no doubt that you’ll be as fierce as a cheetah in your autumn attire.
Hunter McGrady in Mexico
Cheetah print + pure confidence
Overall, this beloved design is timeless and mesmerizing, allowing you to feel bold and sultry in any look. The ultimate goal is to look as superb as McGrady did in this daring one-piece on any day of the week. This fall, it’s time to throw any self-doubt away and walk in your radiance—look to cheetah print for a way to spruce up your fashion and raise your confidence!