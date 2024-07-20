These Legendary Photos of Martha Stewart Prove Why She's an SI Swimsuit Cover Model
When she landed the cover of the SI Swimsuit Issue last year, Martha Stewart nearly broke the internet. In iconic fashion, the 82-year-old entrepreneur and television personality returned to the fold this year as a brand legend.
Following her swimwear photo shoot in the Dominican Republic last year, Stewart reunited with the SI Swimsuit team (and 26 fellow brand stalwarts) for a photo shoot of legendary proportions this spring. Instead of swimsuits, the Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia founder donned couture. She rocked a beautiful Jenny Packham gown, Britt Netta heels and Charlie Lapson jewels for photographer Yu Tsai, and Stewart’s time in front of the camera resulted in some truly stunning imagery.
While on set, she took the time to reflect not only upon her status as an SI Swimsuit legend, but what she loves most about herself, too.
“Probably that I don’t think so much about myself. That’s really what I like about myself,” Stewart stated. “I am not fixated on me. And I don’t ever want to be. I would rather be fixated on a lot of other things. I just got a new puppy. I’m fixated on the puppy. I have grandchildren on whom I am totally, 100% fixated. I adore them. I would rather be fixated on other things besides myself.”
Below, find a few of our favorite photos from Stewart’s legends photo shoot this year, and take a peek at her full gallery from the 2023 SI Swimsuit Issue here.