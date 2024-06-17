SI Swimsuit Model Jasmyn Wilkins Glistened on the Beaches of Nevis
Jasmyn Wilkins proved she’s a total natural in front of a camera when she stunned on the beaches of Nevis for the 2018 SI Swimsuit Issue. The former beauty pageant queen, who was named Miss Georgia USA in 2012, traveled to the quaint, breathtaking Caribbean Island with photographer Josie Clough for her feature with the brand. She rocked multiple colorful bikinis and one-pieces and blew us away with her skills.
The Atlanta native, who is the daughter of former NBA player Gerald Wilkins and the niece of NBA Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins, grew up super involved in athletics. She played lacrosse and was captain of the track and field team in high school. She often speaks about what she learned from her father about embracing imperfection, and not letting unrealistic external pressures get to you. Wilkins tries to incorporate that mentality into modeling, and is also often vocal about her struggles, as much as her successes, in order to help others.
“Something that was kind of hammered into me in the modeling industry [is] that you do have to be on it and you do have to be perfect. I feel like it’s just more raw and honest and realistic when people see, ‘Oh you’re struggling with this? I’m struggling with this too.’ ... I understand that there’s a community of people out there that are dealing with those things too,” she said.
Below are five phenomenal photos from Wilkins’s 2018 SI Swimsuit photo shoot in Nevis.