SI Swimsuit Model Kelly Gale and Joel Kinnaman Tie the Knot at Burning Man Festival
SI Swimsuit model Kelly Gale and Joel Kinnaman had the most unique wedding ceremony at the Burning Man Festival in Black Rock City, Nev., this weekend. The one-time brand star, who traveled to Sumba Island, Indonesia for her feature with the franchise in 2017, and the Swedish actor have been dating since 2019 and got engaged in 2021.
The 29-year-old announced the marriage news in an adorable, heartfelt Instagram post that included pics from the nuptials. The couple stood at a makeshift white fringe blanket altar in the desert and shared a sweet long kiss and embrace after officially tying the knot. The officiant said,“I now pronounce you husband and wife. You may now kiss the bride,” and the small audience cheered.
The former Victoria’s Secret model donned a long white skirt and white armored bralette with a long satin sleeveless robe and lace veil on top. Gale accessorized with tons of antique silver jewelry and a metallic beaded headpiece and matching hand chain. The 44-year-old For All Mankind actor rocked a sheer white open robe and lightweight pants.
“Always been soulmates. Husband & Wife returning from the playa❤️,” Gale, who was born and raised in Sweden and is of Australian and Indian descent, captioned the carousel.
“Só happy for you guys! 😍🔥 congratulations 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽,” two-time SI Swimsuit model Lais Ribeiro commented.
“CONGRATZ my love 😍 this is love ❤️,” Angel Rivera added.
“Incredible I could feel the energy in the post,” Campbell Ritchie added. “Divine Congratulations you beautiful souls 🤍🤍🤍.”