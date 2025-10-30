Swimsuit

SI Swimsuit Models Sport Chic Night-Out Looks in Madrid That Mirror Their Own Archival Shoots

Bianca Balti, Lorena Durán and Simone Biles attended Harper’s Bazaar Women Of The Year 2025 event this week.

Bianca Balti was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Lorena Durán was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Simone Biles was photographed by Walter Chin in Puerto Vallarta / Yu Tsai, Ben Watts, Walter Chin/Sports Illustrated

On Monday, Oct. 28, three SI Swimsuit models graced the red carpet for Harper’s Bazaar Women Of The Year 2025 event in Madrid, Spain. In the European nation’s capital, two-time SI Swimsuit models, Bianca Balti and Simone Biles, joined four-time SI Swimsuit model Lorena Durán for the celebratory occasion.

As we glanced at the trio’s luxurious evening ensembles, their looks also gave us major flashbacks to their own photo shoots with the magazine. Check out just some of the striking similarities that we’ve noticed.

On the carpet

Bianca Balti / Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

The Italian model, who appeared with the brand in Sumba Island and Aruba, debuted a peplum short-sleeved top, with a large bow placed front and center. Her outfit also featured a pair of sheer long sleeves, a velvet maxi skirt and lots of silver jewelry. The model’s glam also seemed to match a similar aesthetic, showcasing a striking smokey eye.

In the fold

Bianca Balti was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Milkbaby Bikini by Cat Thordarson. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

During her sophomore shoot, Balti also exhibited an all-black sheer look with this two-piece set from Milkbaby Bikini by Cat Thordarson. Contrasting her night-out ensemble, the model opted out of any accessories as she lounged on a seaside tree.

Simone Biles

On the carpet

Simone Biles / Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

The history-making Olympic gymnast sparkled on the carpet in an ivory halter-neck gown featuring crystal-textured detailing throughout the entire garment. She paired the standout dress with silver metallic heels and subtle jewelry, and sported a wavy bob with a glowing glam.

In the fold

Simone Biles was photographed by Walter Chin in Puerto Vallarta. Swimsuit by TRIANGL. / Walter Chin/Sports Illustrated

In Puerto Vallarta for her second year in the fold—just two years after her 2017 debut campaign in Houston, Texas—Biles wore another glistening number. The model lounged on the scenic coastline in a baby pink glittery bikini from TRIANGL, as her washboard abs peeked between the duo and a smile lit up her face.

Lorena Durán

On the carpet

Lorena Durán / Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Durán’s navy long-sleeve look is both perfect for the fall season and appears to keep her both warm and comfy in Seville, Spain. The gown’s fabric hugged the model’s frame and featured a backless cut and subtle train. She accessorized with statement earrings and rocked a sleek, slick-back bun.

In the fold

Lorena Duran was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by netta. Earrings by Lisa Gozlan. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

While Durán hasn’t been spotted in a blue long-sleeve suit in the magazine yet, she has repped a similar earth-toned number from netta in Montenegro. The 2022 feature marked her second with the brand, two years after her debut in Scrub Island, BVI. In 2023 and 2024, she notched two more shoots in Puerto Rico and Portugal, respectively.

Bailey Colón is a writer on the Breaking and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Before joining SI Swimsuit, Colón worked at the National Basketball Association where she served as a founding member of the ‘Starting 5’ newsletter and led editorial operations for the NBA App and dotcom. Colón is particularly passionate about the impact of athletics on popular culture, fashion and media. The New England native has a bachelor’s degree from Marist College in journalism and political science.

