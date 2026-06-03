SI Swimsuit Models Love This Twist on a Classic Beauty Staple for Glowy, Runway-Ready Skin

If there’s one time you especially don’t want to worry about your skin being dry, it’s right before walking the runway in a swimsuit. In fact, to truly step into your golden goddess energy, you’ll want the most hydrated and glowy skin possible!

This was especially true this past weekend, when SI Swimsuit headed to Miami for Swim Week. Of course, the annual event included the SI Swimsuit Runway Show, which took over the W South Beach on Saturday, May 30. Featuring a collection of SI Swimsuit rookies, legends, celebrities and even a few surprise guests—including pop sensation Lizzo and several pros from ABC’s hit competition series Dancing With the Stars—the models absolutely glowed as they strutted their stylish stuff on the catwalk.

The SI Swimsuit Runway Show will be available to watch in its entirety for the first time on Hulu and Disney+ beginning June 9. Ahead of the premiere, the magazine has shared multiple sneak peeks at the models’ fashion-forward looks across social media—and you better believe all the models who hit the catwalk glowed with radiant, runway-ready skin!

Their secret, as it turns out, came courtesy of a beauty brand that has always had a welcome place on any smart shopper’s bathroom counter: Vaseline.

Hunter McGrady | Matt Roy

For Swim Week, the SI Swimsuit models who graced the catwalk were gifted Vaseline’s Glazed & Glisten Sunlit Glow Shimmering Body Oil. The product is the perfect mix of timeless and trendy, taking the skin-saving properties we know and love from the brand and adding a radiant bronze shimmer for runway-ready, glow-from-within skin.

As noted on the brand’s official website, the body oil is crafted with a unique gel-oil texture that includes a peachy, champagne shimmer. It was “formulated with ultra-hydrating lipids and 100% pure cocoa butter,” giving your skin that healthy, well-moisturized look that is an absolute must-have for the sweltering summer months. Better yet, the product comes in a dreamy Vanilla Cocoa scent, guaranteed to leave those around you, whether at the beach or by the pool, asking where you got that welcoming, warm vanilla and toasted cocoa butter fragrance.

Needless to say, our models couldn’t get enough of this go-to product in Miami! In fact, before she hit the SI Swimsuit Swim Week Runway, brand legend Hunter McGrady made sure her skin was looking luxurious by applying a healthy layer of Vaseline Glazed & Glisten Sunlit Glow Shimmering Body Oil all over before her stunning turn on the catwalk, which left her skin glowing beneath the spotlight.

Hunter McGrady | Matt Roy

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Interested in twinning with SI Swimsuit models this summer? Well, we have good news! You can shop the product at Target, Walmart, CVS, Walgreens, Ulta and Amazon, just in time for your next vacation.

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