‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros Bring the Moves to the 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show at Swim Week

On Saturday, May 30, SI Swimsuit took over Swim Week in Miami for the magazine’s annual runway show, just a little over two weeks after the 2026 issue dropped.

Held at the W South Beach, the Sunshine State made for an unforgettable party atmosphere for the once-a-year extravaganza, showcasing all the biggest summer trends—and speaking of “party atmosphere,” SI Swimsuit welcomed a few special guests who seriously turned the dial up to 11. To start, Lizzo rocked the house with an incredible performance as the models strutted their stuff down the catwalk. Still, what's music without dancing (we not-so-subtly ask as we prepare an even less subtle segue)? SI Swimsuit had, of course, planned for this, welcoming five sensational pro dancers from ABC’s hit competition series Dancing With the Stars, who performed on the runway.

Several of the pros also walked in the show, mixing their award-winning moves with fabulous seaside styles for an unforgettable night. As fans of the series already know, SI Swimsuit and DWTS share some overlap when it comes to models who've appeared in the magazine and on the dance floor. Both 2026 cover star Alix Earle and 2025 cover star Jordan Chiles appeared on Season 34, placing in second and third, respectively. And just one season prior, 2025 Rookie of the Year Ilona Maher also earned runner-up honors for her work on the hardwood.

Take a look at the pros who joined SI Swimsuit for a turn on the catwalk in Miami below, and get your judging paddles ready, as they’re all 10s across the board!

Jenna Johnson

Jenna Johnson | John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Johnson, who was partnered with Corey Feldman for Season 34 of the ballroom competition, opened the show in a glittering two-piece. She was joined on the runway by the other pros, including her husband, Val Chmerkovskiy. Later in the evening, she switched out the sparkles for an eye-popping blue bikini, hitting several moves at the end of the catwalk that we just know the judges would’ve loved.

Jenna Johnson | John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Britt Stewart

For the last season of the competition, Stewart was partnered with NBA All-Star Baron Davis. Like Johnson, her radiant SI Swimsuit Runway Show debut saw the pro embracing a pop of color, this time in a more spring-friendly pastel shade. In Miami, she donned a stunning seafoam two-piece set, complete with a fabric detail on the high-cut hips.

Britt Stewart | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Emma Slater

Slater was paired with fan-favorite contestant Andy Richter for Season 34 of the hit ABC show, where the dancing duo made it all the way to the Top 7 contestants. Following the troupe’s breathtaking performance on the Miami catwalk, the pro strutted her stuff in a “Biker Babe”-inspired black one-piece featuring stultry cutouts, chain details on the hips and a colorful dragon pattern.

Emma Slater | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

Hailey Bills

Bills is currently on the traveling troupe for DWTS, and her SI Swimsuit Runway Show debut certainly highlighted her out-of-this-world dance moves. She took her own turn on the catwalk wearing a timeless high-waisted two-piece in a smokey purple, complete with sheer black ruching for a figure-flatting final silhouette.

Hailey Bills | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Val Chmerkovskiy

Last but never least, Chmerkovskiy—who was partnered with SI Swimsuit’s Earle for Season 34, as noted above—also hit some seriously cool dance moves at the Miami event. The pro also reunited with his former partner for a spin around the runway, where the two danced to “Boss B----“ by Doja Cat.

Val Chmerkovskiy | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

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