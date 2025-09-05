SI Swimsuit Models Take the Wheel in These Traveling Throwback Shots
From snowmobiles to mopeds to sports cars, these SI Swimsuit models were on the move with the magazine for their photo shoots.
Ilona Maher in Bermuda
Heading to Bermuda for her first in-print feature with the brand, Maher took a seat on this cherry red moped during her shoot with photographer Ben Watts. Looking for more snaps of the model that didn’t hit newsstands? Check out these behind the scenes moments from Watts’s camera roll.
Adaora in Namibia
Adaora called her second shoot in the fold “an adventure” as she traveled to Namibia to get this snapshot on the terracotta terrain. She added, “But that’s what makes SI SI, right? We’re always pushing the envelope a little bit and taking risks. And that’s what makes it so exciting and so special.”
Natalie Mariduena in Hollywood, Fla.
We don’t know what’s cooler, Mariduena’s neon Noire Swimwear bikini, the scenic display of palm trees behind her or the sports car that made its way onto the Atlantic shoreline. Regardless, this shot exudes luxury, and it’s still on our minds four years after it was captured in 2021.
Camille Kostek in Saas-Fe, Switzerland
Kostek reflects fondly on her first snowy shoot in the fold, which also had its challenges.“It was 10 degrees, 12,000 feet up,” she said. “It took like eight different gondolas. You felt the altitude in your stomach, but when you’re in the zone, anything for the shot.”
Hannah Ferguson, Ariel Meredith, Sara Sampaio and Ashley Smith on Route 66
This group of models took our team on a road trip when they headed down Route 66 in 2015. But don’t worry, they made several stops from Chicago to Texas, Meredith assured. She and Smith played some pool, Ferguson grabbed a milkshake at a local diner and Sampaio posed beside Tex Randall on the adventure.
Berkleigh Wright in Belize
Following her Swim Search win in 2023, Wright traveled to Belize for her first shoot with SI Swimsuit. In the Central American country, she gushed, “Today has been just unlike anything I could’ve imagined in my head,” adding that she felt “comfortable and natural and beautiful” on set.
Vita Sidorkina in Saratoga, Wyo.
Sidorkina called shotgun during her latest SI Swimsuit appearance out west, where she lounged in this retro teal-and-white truck. Her footwear was a major fashion moment, with knee-high boots and suede still trending five years after this shoot was released in 2020.