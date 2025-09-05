Swimsuit

SI Swimsuit Models Take the Wheel in These Traveling Throwback Shots

Buckle up, because we’re heading on an international journey.

Bailey Colon

Natalie Mariduena was photographed by James Macari in Hollywood, Fla. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

From snowmobiles to mopeds to sports cars, these SI Swimsuit models were on the move with the magazine for their photo shoots.

Ilona Maher in Bermuda

Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Heading to Bermuda for her first in-print feature with the brand, Maher took a seat on this cherry red moped during her shoot with photographer Ben Watts. Looking for more snaps of the model that didn’t hit newsstands? Check out these behind the scenes moments from Watts’s camera roll.

Adaora in Namibia

Adaora was photographed by Kayt Jones in Namibia. / Kayt Jones/Sports Illustrated

Adaora called her second shoot in the fold “an adventure” as she traveled to Namibia to get this snapshot on the terracotta terrain. She added, “But that’s what makes SI SI, right? We’re always pushing the envelope a little bit and taking risks. And that’s what makes it so exciting and so special.”

Natalie Mariduena in Hollywood, Fla.

Natalie Mariduena was photographed by James Macari in Hollywood, Fla. Swimsuit by Noire Swimwear. Special thanks to Prestige Imports. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

We don’t know what’s cooler, Mariduena’s neon Noire Swimwear bikini, the scenic display of palm trees behind her or the sports car that made its way onto the Atlantic shoreline. Regardless, this shot exudes luxury, and it’s still on our minds four years after it was captured in 2021.

Camille Kostek in Saas-Fe, Switzerland

Camille Kostek was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. Ski suit by Goldbergh. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Kostek reflects fondly on her first snowy shoot in the fold, which also had its challenges.“It was 10 degrees, 12,000 feet up,” she said. “It took like eight different gondolas. You felt the altitude in your stomach, but when you’re in the zone, anything for the shot.”

Hannah Ferguson, Ariel Meredith, Sara Sampaio and Ashley Smith on Route 66

Ariel Meredith, Ashley Smith, Hannah Ferguson and Sara Sampaio were photographed by Ben Morris on Route 66. / Ben Morris/Sports Illustrated

This group of models took our team on a road trip when they headed down Route 66 in 2015. But don’t worry, they made several stops from Chicago to Texas, Meredith assured. She and Smith played some pool, Ferguson grabbed a milkshake at a local diner and Sampaio posed beside Tex Randall on the adventure.

Berkleigh Wright in Belize

Berkleigh Wright was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Sunglasses by Oscar x Frank. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Following her Swim Search win in 2023, Wright traveled to Belize for her first shoot with SI Swimsuit. In the Central American country, she gushed, “Today has been just unlike anything I could’ve imagined in my head,” adding that she felt “comfortable and natural and beautiful” on set.

Vita Sidorkina in Saratoga, Wyo.

Vita Sidorkina was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Saratoga, Wyo. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis. Shorts by Understated Leather. Boots by Charles David. / Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Sidorkina called shotgun during her latest SI Swimsuit appearance out west, where she lounged in this retro teal-and-white truck. Her footwear was a major fashion moment, with knee-high boots and suede still trending five years after this shoot was released in 2020.

Published
Bailey Colon
BAILEY COLON

Bailey Colón is a writer on the Breaking and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Before joining SI Swimsuit, Colón worked at the National Basketball Association where she served as a founding member of the ‘Starting 5’ newsletter and led editorial operations for the NBA App and dotcom. Colón is particularly passionate about the impact of athletics on popular culture, fashion and media. The New England native has a bachelor’s degree from Marist College in journalism and political science.

