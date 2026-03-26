SI Swimsuit Models Voice Pride in Their Evolution As Women

When it comes to taking up space and walking into a room with confidence, even SI Swimsuit models aren’t immune to occasional moments of self-doubt. However, what truly makes these women shine is their ability to call forth their inner strength and step forward feeling confident in their own skin.

While on set for the 2026 issue in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, Haley Baylee, Lauren Chan, Jocelyn Corona, Olivia Dunne, Ilona Maher and Molly Sims penned letters to their future selves—and while each woman’s journey is incredibly unique, there were many common threads in their sweet sentiments.

“ ... I’m really proud of you,” Baylee, who returns to the fold for the first time since 2021, wrote. “I wish I could show you all the crazy, insane, beautiful things you’ve been able to experience, but I know you wouldn’t believe me.”

She later continued, “I’m so proud of you for following your dreams, despite them feeling impossible.”

Dunne, who has been featured in each annual SI Swimsuit Issue since 2023, voiced her pride in the way her “confidence has grown throughout the years.” The content creator and retired gymnast also applauded herself for her ability to block out the noise and be comfortable in her own skin.

Olivia Dunne was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

“Being undeniably yourself can be difficult, especially when the masses are telling you to do otherwise,” she noted. “But we freaking did it. Keep being a kind, badass human being.”

Maher, an Olympic rugby bronze medalist, took time to write to her future self about leading with authenticity. Rather than being harsh on herself for her strong, athletic figure, the September 2024 digital cover model stressed the importance of self-love.

Ilona Maher was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Palondré The Label. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

“Your body is magnificent and will keep up with you no matter what you put it through,” she stated. “Be kind to yourself. Give yourself grace and know you are where you need to be.”

Similarly, Sims, who was last photographed in swimwear for the magazine 20 years ago, complimented herself for her ability to continually evolve as a human being while embracing change as it comes.

Molly Sims was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by ViX Paula Hermanny. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

“I hope she, one day, realizes she’s enough, she’s good, she’s got this, ’cause she does,” the brand legend stated of what she would tell her future self.

Corona, who is a rookie in this year’s magazine, praised her ability to never give up, despite “the times where everything seemed impossible.”

“I love how you came back after a traumatic experience that changes your life and your body, because it really doesn’t define you,” she added, referencing a car accident that led her to temporarily step away from the industry for several years. “ ... Your scars are beautiful and you deserve to feel love.”

Chan, who was featured on the cover of the 2025 magazine, kept her letter concise by sharing a wish for her future self: “I hope that you continue to abandon all prescription for how you think you’re supposed to live and continue rebuilding a life that you choose, brick by brick.”

Lauren Chan was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Blackbough Swim. Necklace by Alexis Bittar. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

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