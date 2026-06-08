SI Swimsuit Models Beat the Heat During Swim Week Thanks to This Shark Device

Leave it to SI Swimsuit models to spend an afternoon in the sweltering Miami heat and seemingly not break a sweat. When our magazine stars, including legends, regulars and rookies, gathered along with friends of the brand and VIP guests for the SI Swimsuit Beach Club Party at 22nd Street Beach on Friday, May 29, everyone managed to keep cool despite the high temperatures, thanks to frozen treats and ice cold drinks.

In addition to refreshments, including delicious smoothies served up by Sally Hansen and refreshing beverages in branded coconuts, courtesy of Radiesse, we had a secret weapon on hand to stay chill: the Shark FlexBreeze Pro Mist Indoor & Outdoor Fan.

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SharkNinja

Whether you find yourself spending time at the beach this summer or need to cool down your house or apartment when the mercury rises, this SharkNinja fan is the ultimate staple for the home. With a 70-foot reach, portable misting and ultra quiet performance, it will keep you from overheating and works both indoors and outdoors. Plus, since it can be used corded or cordless, you can bring it with you on the go, wherever your summer adventures may take you.

The fan transforms from a pedestal to tabletop with ease depending on your needs, and—pro tip—you can add ice to the removable Pro Mist Tank for an even cooler experience as temperatures rise throughout the summer.

Shark FlexBreeze Pro Mist Indoor & Outdoor Fan | SI Staff

And, because aesthetics matter, the Shark FlexBreeze Pro Mist Indoor & Outdoor Fan is available in five different colorways, including charcoal gray, dove, nordic blue, Hawaiian gray and blush (the latter being our personal fave). In addition to getting SI Swimsuit’s stamp of approval, the product is a hit with customers, who applaud the battery life (when fully charged, the fan can run for up to 24 hours) and the misting feature, which one consumer noted is “a game changer for those hot days when you need to cool down fast.”

Whether you’re hitting the beach this summer, enjoying time in your backyard or need to keep your home office cool and comfortable, the Shark FlexBreeze Pro Mist Indoor & Outdoor Fan is an absolute must. Shop it here and find more SharkNinja products for the home here.

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