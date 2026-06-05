How SI Swimsuit Models Capture the Perfect Backstage Selfie

The 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show may be over, but the Swim Week memories last forever. A number of SI Swimsuit legends, brand regulars, rookies and friends of the magazine gathered in Miami last weekend for some fun in the sun leading up to the weekend’s main event: the runway show atop the pool deck at the W South Beach.

And in case you missed out on the action IRL, don’t worry! We captured plenty of BTS content for you all weekend long, which you’ll find below. Why do the photos look so crisp and clear, you may ask? They were all captured on Samsung devices. In addition to having an ultra-premium 200MP camera, Samsung, the official mobile technology partner of SI Swimsuit, has devices that offer an array of features that aid you in taking your best selfies yet.

Plus, as you will see below, Samsung’s Nightography feature on Galaxy devices allows you to capture clear, crisp images no matter what time of day it is. So, while you may not attend an evening runway show on a regular basis, you’ll surely find that the feature comes in handy this summer while enjoying time at the beach long after the sun sets.

Below, take a peek at a few photos we captured last weekend, and be sure to tune in to the SI Swimsuit Runway Show when it is available to stream on Hulu starting on Tuesday, June 9.

Jocelyn Corona, shot on a Samsung device | Courtesy of Jocelyn Corona

Jocelyn Corona takes a selfie during the SI Swimsuit Beach Party at 22nd Street Beach on Friday, May 29.

Remi Bader, shot on a Samsung device | Courtesy of Remi Bader

Remi Bader shows off her outfit and shades at the SI Swimsuit Beach Party.

Ellie Thumann and Camille Kostek, shot on a Samsung device | Courtesy of Camille Kostek

Models Ellie Thumann and Camille Kostek smile for the camera while getting glam for the SI Swimsuit Runway Show.

Jena Sims, shot on a Samsung device | Courtesy of Jena Sims

Three-time SI Swimsuit star Jena Sims takes a selfie during her glam session.

Nicole Williams English, shot on a Samsung device | Courtesy of Nicole Williams English

2026 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model Nicole Williams English shows off her impeccable face card while backstage.

Achieng Agutu, shot on a Samsung device | Courtesy of Achieng Agutu

Three-time SI Swimsuit model Achieng Agutu purses her lips and shows of her glam ahead of show time.

SI Swimsuit models backstage, shot on a Samsung device | Courtesy of Ellie Thumann

Ellie Thumann snaps a selfie with Jasmine Sanders, Grace Ann Nader, Sarah Jane Nader, Katie Austin, Remi Bader, XANDRA, Penny Lane, Stassi Schroeder, Tunde Oyeneyin and Camille Kostek.

SI Swimsuit Runway Show, shot on a Samsung device | SI Staff

The SI Swimsuit Runway before the action begins.

Ilona Maher, shot on a Samsung device | SI Staff

Ilona Maher models a blue and white striped Ola Vida swimsuit while on the runway.

Lauren Chan, shot on a Samsung device | SI Staff

Lauren Chan rocks a black swimsuit by SKIMS while walking the catwalk.

Emma Slater, shot on a Samsung device | SI Staff

Emma Slater displays a Heidi Fish cut-out one-piece from the runway.

Jena Sims, shot on a Samsung device | SI Staff

Jena Sims struts her stuff in a black Andi Bagus bikini at the W South Beach.

Tiffany Haddish and Achieng Agutu, shot on a Samsung device | SI Staff

Tiffany Haddish and Achieng Agutu are all smiles while backstage.

Molly Sims and Jena Sims, shot on a Samsung device | SI Staff

Molly Sims participates in an interview while Jena Sims looks on.

Ellie Thumann and Jocelyn Corona, shot on a Samsung device | SI Staff

Ellie Thumann and Jocelyn Corona walk backstage.

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