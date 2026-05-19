SI Swimsuit Models Turn Social Club Day 2 Into a Must-See Fashion Event

When it comes to celebrations, there are few out there who know how to do it quite like SI Swimsuit (if we do say so ourselves)! And the magazine proved this to be true once again last week, when many of the 34 stars featured in this year’s annual issue reunited with the brand in New York City for a jam-packed weekend filled with fun, fashion and—dare we say?—pure fierceness.

Beginning on Thursday, May 14, SI Swimsuit invited the models to ring in the latest edition with an incredible VIP launch party at the Hard Rock Hotel New York. First, they enjoyed a gorgeous pre-event cocktail hour with light snacks from The Caviar Co., and took nostalgic Polaroids, courtesy of Andrew Tess. Then, they strutted their stuff down the red carpet in dazzling designer duds while chatting with our livestream host, Joely Live, about their experience traveling the world for their latest features. Missed the event? No worries! You can rewatch the livestream on YouTube here.

Inside the party itself, the models joined three of our four cover stars—Tiffany Haddish, Alix Earle and Nicole Williams English—and said “Hey, what’s up, hello!” to our live performer, Fetty Wap. They also sang a sweet rendition of “Happy Birthday” to Rob Gronkowski, who was there supporting his longtime girlfriend, SI Swimsuit staple Camille Kostek.

Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek | Mike Coppola/Getty Images

As the unforgettable evening wrapped up, those in attendance then prepared themselves for our two-day Social Club event at Spring Place, which invited models and fans of the magazine alike to step into the world of SI Swimsuit. On Friday, May 15, VIP members were welcomed to a gorgeous brunch-style event, where guests enjoyed a plethora of delicious nibbles, flowing drinks and a high-energy DJ to get everyone moving and grooving.

And on Saturday, May 16, everyone reunited once again at Spring Place for the grand finale: an all-day event featuring panel discussions with industry professionals, fun games with the models and, of course, lots of swag from fan-favorite brands like ATTAIN, Electric Picks, Hawaiian Tropic, La Croix, Pop Up Bagels and more. You can also check out the live stream from this event on YouTube here.

As to be expected when so many fashion-forward people congregate in one place, the event basically proved to be a runway in itself. Even better, many of the models in attendance at Day 2 of Social Club posed for photos—taken by STEWARTOFNY—as they arrived at the chic daytime event. Scroll on to see some of our absolute favorite looks from the day, and be sure to take notes for your upcoming summer wardrobe refresh!

Alix Earle | Courtesy of STEWARTOFNY

Olivia Dunne | Courtesy of STEWARTOFNY

Achieng Agutu | Courtesy of STEWARTOFNY

Ilona Maher | Courtesy of STEWARTOFNY

Katie Austin | Courtesy of STEWARTOFNY

Ali Truwit | Courtesy of STEWARTOFNY

Olandria | Courtesy of STEWARTOFNY

Erin Marley Klay | Courtesy of STEWARTOFNY

XANDRA | Courtesy of STEWARTOFNY

Jena Sims | Courtesy of STEWARTOFNY

Jasmine Sanders | Courtesy of STEWARTOFNY

Gabi Moura | Courtesy of STEWARTOFNY

Camille Kostek | Courtesy of STEWARTOFNY

Nicole Williams English | Courtesy of STEWARTOFNY

Jocelyn Corona | Courtesy of STEWARTOFNY

Tunde Oyeneyin | Courtesy of STEWARTOFNY

Remi Bader | Courtesy of STEWARTOFNY

Hunter McGrady | Courtesy of STEWARTOFNY

Hannah Berner | Courtesy of STEWARTOFNY

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden | Courtesy of STEWARTOFNY

Lauren Chan | Courtesy of STEWARTOFNY

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