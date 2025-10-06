SI Swimsuit’s 2025 Tailgate Tour at University of Arizona: Touchdowns, Touch-Ups and More
There’s nothing better than game day—except, perhaps, a game day that features SI Swimsuit models at the tailgate. Ahead of Saturday’s kick-off against the Oklahoma State Cowboys, we traveled to the University of Arizona for the first stop on our Big 12 Tailgate Tour. Below, catch a recap of the action!
Friday, Oct. 3: The dunk contest
Ahead of Saturday’s victory, the University of Arizona hosted its annual Red-Blue Showcase, featuring a dunk contest. SI Swimsuit legend Camille Kostek was part of the panel of judges, which saw her boyfriend, U of A alum and four-time Super Bowl champ Rob Gronkowski take the victory.
Saturday, Oct. 4: The main event
Kostek and two-time brand star XANDRA were on hand for the pre-game fun, which included a Batiste Dry Shampoo Styling Bar, giveaways and photo ops at Bear Down Field from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. College students and fans alike received free hair touch-ups ahead of game time, courtesy of Batiste Dry Shampoo products at the SI Swimsuit tailgate.
Kostek and XANDRA dressed the part, repping the school’s navy and red color scheme perfectly. While the model and host opted for an oversized red jersey and blue pants, the DJ chose to honor the Wildcats with a blue jersey over a black top and matching shorts. Both looks were super sporty and deserve a spot on your game day mood board for the season.
Below, check out a few snapshots from the tailgate, and be sure to catch us on our next two stops along the Big 12 Tailgate Tour this fall. We’ll be hitting Texas Tech on Saturday, Oct. 11 and Texas Christian University on Saturday, Nov. 8. Stay tuned to learn which SI Swimsuit models will appear at each!