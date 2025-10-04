University of Arizona Fans: These Stylish Outfits Are the Perfect Game Day Inspo
The air? Crisp. The leaves? Changing color. The fall? Oh, it’s been here—and with it came the highly anticipated return of college football season!
And this year, SI Swimsuit is taking this show on the road for the 2025 Big 12 Tailgate Tour. Teaming up with Batiste, SI Swimsuit will travel to three different universities, kicking off at the University of Arizona this Saturday, October 4. Then, over the coming weeks, the team will make stops at Texas Tech and Texas Christian University, respectively.
Are you a U of A fan in need of a look for game day? No worries! We’ve curated some ensembles for you to rock while cheering on your favorite team this season—all so you’ll rest easy knowing you look equal parts cute and comfy.
Option 1: a classic crop top & shorts combo
Closet staples are “staples” for a reason, and this simple pairing makes for the ideal base to build on with incredible accessories unique to your style. With their comfy, casual vibe, these items are perfect for a game day out, but can also be restyled together or separately for endless possible looks.
Main pieces
HomeStretch™ Rib Crew T-Shirt - White ($28)
Aritzia certainly knows how to make quality clothing, and—while this plain white T-shirt may appear simple—it’s the exact type of piece you’ll find yourself reaching for again and again. Crafted in the brand’s special HomeStretch™ Rib fabric, it boasts a “body-hugging, stretchy ribbed fabric with a cottony soft feel.”
Ridley Short ($158)
Dark-wash denim and white are a marvelous combo, and these AGOLDE are the perfect pairing for a casual top. Dress them up or down—they’ll be the life of the party either way. The contrast color threading on the shorts adds a nice touch to this must-have item, while the five-pocket styling provides plenty of places to store game day necessities.
Accessories
Chino Cap - RL 2000 Red ($50)
Now that we have our outfit’s base all laid out, it’s time to start styling! This red hat with navy branding from Polo Ralph Lauren will let any rival school know that you not only rep your college’s colors with pride, but you do it in style.
Outta Love ($50)
And you’ll of course need a pair of sunnies to block out all those bright rays during any afternoon games. This oval option from Le Specs is cool, timeless and even provides UV protection. They also come with a “soft pouch” for easy storage, so there’s no need to worry about any unwanted scratches during the excitement of the game.
Heart And Soul Long Pendant Necklace ($145)
A staple outfit needs some statement jewelry to add a little sparkle, and this magnificent gold Roxanne Assoulin necklace is just the ticket. Consisting of gold-toned metal with a sweet heart charm and lobster clasp closure, the chain sits at approximately 32 inches for an extra dose of razzle-dazzle.
Loop Belt - Black ($45)
A belt can really tie a whole look together—literally. This petit moments piece is elegant and on-trend. Made with faux leather, it also comes with the option of gold or silver detailing, so you can match the accessory to your own personal style.
Hamptons Hobo Bag ($295)
If you’re going to add a sleek black purse to your look, where better to look than Coach? According to the website, this piece was crafted from “glovetanned leather” and also includes a leather lining. It’s currently on pre-order, so be sure to add this one to your cart to be one of the first to get your hands on it.
Cody Boot ($298)
Finishing off this outfit with a truly grand finale, these navy RAYE boots are ideal for stomping around your stomping ground. The luxe-looking suede and leather material deepens the already lush sapphire shade, and the cowboy cut adds a fun and flirty Western flair.
Option 2: radiance in red
As we mentioned, U of A’s colors are navy and red—so why not rock an all-red ensemble with just a touch of navy to mix things up? This look is also completely on-brand for fall, as burgundy has quickly become one of the most popular shades of the season. So whether you’re on the sidelines or out and about this autumn, this outfit is a delightful addition to your wardrobe.
Main pieces
Como Knit Tee ($240)
This deep maroon top from The Garment is a stylish start to any outfit, especially for a fashionable U of A fan. Crafted from 95% wool and 5% cashmere for the ultimate soft, comforting vibe while you’re watching the game, the cut of the top promises to keep you cool, while the “midweight” knit fabric warms you up on any breezy autumn afternoon.
OG Double Knee Wide Leg ($178)
And if you’re looking for a different silhouette than the traditional skinny and/or bootcut styles, these incredibly unique Carhartt WIP pants are an exceptional option. Paired with the top, these statement-making bottoms are sure to get you plenty of attention—just be ready to answer the “where did you get those?” question a few times.
Accessories
Arizona Wildcats ‘47 Pomona Two-Tone Rope Hitch Adjustable Hat ($37.99, currently on sale for $28.49)
Moving away from the monochrome moment, pops of color added via the accessories are a great way to break up such a striking two-piece ensemble. As we’ve already noted, you can’t go wrong with a classic hat, and this embroidered Fanatics option adds a layer of vintage edge to the ensemble.
Polo ID Leather Small Shoulder Bag - Ultramarine ($598)
This navy Polo Ralph Lauren shoulder bag is our pop of navy for this piece, and the chic outline will make the team you support unmistakable to anyone paying attention. Per the website, this Italian leather item was “inspired by a sense of adventure, romance, and optimism.”
Myra Washed Belt ($168)
Looking to add another touch of Western it-girl flair? This B-Low the Belt option was crafted from 100% genuine cow leather to create a breathtaking “Caramel & Brass” colorway, which acts as the perfect separator to break up the otherwise all-red moment.
Canvas Undone Edge Sneaker ($333)
And who says fashion can’t be comfy? It is game day, after all! These Ganni sneakers are the perfect cream-colored finishing touch for this ensemble, complete with another pop of red courtesy of the shoelaces. Made in Portugal, the frayed canvas and rubber sole promise a comfortable fit for all your college football fun.
Option 3: too cool for school (but never football)
For our final outfit option, we merged classic, comfy game day staples with a few fun pieces that elevate the overall feel of the outfit. A more subdued style that is both simple and chic, this ensemble is timeless, cozy and perfect for this college football season.
Main pieces
Arizona Wildcats College Concepts Women’s Racerback Tank Top - Navy ($30.99, currently on sale for $23.24)
Make sure absolutely everyone knows where your loyalties lie with this exceptionally adorable Fanatics tank. In a flattering cut with an open racerback, the breathable burnout fabric will keep you looking and feeling cool. This piece also happens to be a perfect option for layering, whether with a school-branded hoodie or a color-coded knit cardigan.
Sara Super High Rise Straight Full Length ($225, currently on sale for $212)
Blue jeans are timeless for a reason, and this GRLFRND pair in a “super high rise” cut makes a case for their immortality. Made in the USA, these all-American jeans were crafted from a “heavyweight rigid denim fabric” and feature “intentional whiskering and fading detail.”
Accessories
Whirlpool Sunglasses ($49)
The theme of this outfit is “too cool for school,” and these oversized AIRE shades will put that aesthetic over the top. The “Dark Tort & Khaki Tint” colorway matches with just about anything in your closet, and they’re a fashion-forward way to keep that setting sun out of your eyes—especially once Daylight Savings ends.
Darren Crescent Crossbody Bag ($248)
Rebecca Minkoff’s crossbody bag will match effortlessly with the brown of the sunglasses, making this outfit appear to be something you just threw on. Created using genuine suede and speckled with glittering gold-toned hardware, this bag is the definition of versatile thanks to the detachable shoulder strap and top handle.
Marcie Suede Boot ($385)
Finishing off our last look with the perfect fall footwear staple, a pair of suede booties. This pair from ALLSAINTS also happens to be in one of this season’s most popular shades: a rich cocoa. The cow suede upper and leather soles promise a long life, making these boots a pair you’ll find yourself gravitating toward all season long.