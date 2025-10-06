XANDRA and Camille Kostek Channel ‘Bring It On’ Energy on University of Arizona Sidelines
For stop No. 1 on SI Swimsuit’s 2025 Big 12 Tailgate Tour, a duo of models touched down at Arizona Stadium for the university’s Saturday afternoon football game against Oklahoma State on Oct. 4.
Two-time brand model, content creator and DJ, XANDRA, teamed up with SI Swimsuit legend and inaugural Swim Search co-winner, Camille Kostek, for a stint on the sidelines with Batiste.
“We just wanna say, ‘Bear down baby!’” Kostek stated on-location. She was joined by her longtime beau, Rob Gronkowski, who is an alumni of the University of Arizona football program and “the best tight end in Arizona annals,” its site declares. On Saturday, the four-time Super Bowl champ took the field as his alma mater’s honorary captain.
The pair of models also brought the energy, as they took a page out of the 2000 comedy Bring It On in a clip on XANDRA’s TikTok page. Pom-poms in hand, the duo lipsynced to part of the film’s opening cheer. The 24-year-old captioned the brief video, “back with my idol” while tagging Kostek, 33.
The Ohio native—who made her debut in the magazine in 2024 from Belize, before traveling to Jamaica for her second shoot—has also publicly disclosed Kostek’s impact on her journey to the fold.
In a TikTok video posted in May, she deemed Kostek “one of those models where I was like, ‘I literally want to be her,’” XANDRA gushed. Another model that inspired her journey was four-time covergirl Kate Upton, she explained.
Now, XANDRA and Kostek have appeared within the pages of two consecutive issues of the brand’s magazine together. The duo was all smiles during their reunion in the Grand Canyon State as they joined Batiste before kick-off to snap some pics with fans by the haircare line’s Dry Shampoo Styling Bar.
Plus, they twinned with similar pairs of matching black sunnies and complimenting Arizona baseball jerseys. Kostek sported an unbuttoned red oversized jersey over a white top and finished the look with baggy navy blue pants and red Adidas sneakers. XANDRA, on the other hand, opted for a blue cropped jersey over an all-black ensemble. She also added gold hoops and dainty necklace to complete her look.
The festivities don’t stop there, as SI Swimsuit’s Big 12 Tailgate Tour heads to Texas Tech on Oct. 11, before its third and final leg at Texas Christian University on Nov. 8.