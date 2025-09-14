Swimsuit

Simone Biles’s 2019 SI Swim Shoot Is a Reminder That She’s One Fashion-Forward WAG

This decorated Olympian and two-time SI Swimsuit model is always stylish—even when cheering from the sidelines.

Allie Hayes

Simone Biles was photographed by Walter Chin in Puerto Vallarta.
Simone Biles was photographed by Walter Chin in Puerto Vallarta. / Walter Chin/Sports Illustrated

We all know that Simone Biles is the G.O.A.T.—and no, that wasn’t a question.

But when this gold medal-winning Olympian isn’t busy breaking records and changing the game, she can be found supporting her husband, Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens, from the sidelines—usually wearing a fashionable ensemble. Over the years, Biles has proven to be a staple of the stylish NFL WAG (standing for “wives and girlfriends”) community, with fans always able to count on seeing some adorable outfits from the athlete each new season.

But we here at SI Swimsuit were already familiar with this WAG’s style game, as this two-time SI Swimsuit model has always been incredibly fashion-forward—and there’s no better proof of that than her 2019 photo shoot in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

Simone Biles was photographed by Walter Chin in Puerto Vallarta. Swimsuit by TRIANGL.
Simone Biles was photographed by Walter Chin in Puerto Vallarta. Swimsuit by TRIANGL. / Walter Chin - Sports Illustrate

Returning to the fold two years after her SI Swimsuit debut—which took place in Houston, Texas, in 2017—Biles was a vision on the tropical shorelines. There, she posed for photographer Walter Chin in multiple designer swim looks in front of a bevy of breathtaking backdrops.

While Biles’s signature confidence comes through in every frame of her shoot, it’s surprising to learn the decorated gymnast—who has collected a total of seven gold medals for her work in the Olympics—admitted she was “nervous” the first time she stepped in front of the SI Swimsuit camera.

Simone Biles
Simone Biles / Walter Chin/Sports Illustrated

“I think I was nervous because I didn’t know what to expect,” the athlete shared with SI Swimsuit. “But then once I got on set, everyone made me feel very comfortable, and everything we did was kind of what I’d done before—but just in a swimsuit.”

And she clearly shook off those worries in full for her 2019 feature, with her strong, dynamic poses and sultry facial expressions the mark of a seasoned professional.

Simone Biles
Simone Biles was photographed by Walter Chin in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. / Walter Chin/Sports Illustrated

And little did Biles know when she partook in this incredible shoot in 2019 that she was merely months away from meeting the man who’d become her husband! According to PEOPLE, Biles and Owens met in May 2020 on the Raya dating app after the superstar gymnast messaged the football player.

From there, the two spent the summer of 2020 getting to know each other before becoming Instagram official in August of that same year. Owens supported Biles during the 2021 Olympics, and Biles returned the favor during football season, quickly becoming a fan-favorite NFL WAG.

Simone Biles
Simone Biles was photographed by Walter Chin in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico / Walter Chin/Sports Illustrated

In February 2022—just under two years after their initial meeting—Owens popped the question, receiving “THE EASIEST YES” from Biles. The two officially tied the knot on April 22, 2023.

But one wedding wasn’t enough for these two lovebirds, and the pair was wed a second time, traveling to Mexico for the scenic ceremony—and Biles further cemented her status as a rising style icon during her wedding weekend by donning four gorgeous gowns.

Simone Biles poses for SI Swimsuit in Puerto Vallarta.
Simone Biles was photographed by Walter Chin in Puerto Vallarta. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear. / Walter Chin/Sports Illustrated

From her time modeling terrific two-pieces in SI Swimsuit to her many wedding gowns to her NFL-themed gear, there’s no denying Biles is one of the most fashion-forward WAGs out there!

More Simone Biles:

feed

Published
Allie Hayes
ALLIE HAYES

Allie Hayes is an experienced pop culture staff writer and editor specializing in movies, TV and celebrity news. Before joining the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit team as a Breaking/Trending News Editor, she worked at several outlets including BuzzFeed, The Daily Dot, and Newsweek. When she’s not writing for work (or writing for fun), you’ll find her curled up on the couch reading yet another romance novel, obsessively watching pro wrestling with her friends, or taking blurry photos of her two adorable cats.

Home/SwimNews