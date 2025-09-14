Simone Biles’s 2019 SI Swim Shoot Is a Reminder That She’s One Fashion-Forward WAG
We all know that Simone Biles is the G.O.A.T.—and no, that wasn’t a question.
But when this gold medal-winning Olympian isn’t busy breaking records and changing the game, she can be found supporting her husband, Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens, from the sidelines—usually wearing a fashionable ensemble. Over the years, Biles has proven to be a staple of the stylish NFL WAG (standing for “wives and girlfriends”) community, with fans always able to count on seeing some adorable outfits from the athlete each new season.
But we here at SI Swimsuit were already familiar with this WAG’s style game, as this two-time SI Swimsuit model has always been incredibly fashion-forward—and there’s no better proof of that than her 2019 photo shoot in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.
Returning to the fold two years after her SI Swimsuit debut—which took place in Houston, Texas, in 2017—Biles was a vision on the tropical shorelines. There, she posed for photographer Walter Chin in multiple designer swim looks in front of a bevy of breathtaking backdrops.
While Biles’s signature confidence comes through in every frame of her shoot, it’s surprising to learn the decorated gymnast—who has collected a total of seven gold medals for her work in the Olympics—admitted she was “nervous” the first time she stepped in front of the SI Swimsuit camera.
“I think I was nervous because I didn’t know what to expect,” the athlete shared with SI Swimsuit. “But then once I got on set, everyone made me feel very comfortable, and everything we did was kind of what I’d done before—but just in a swimsuit.”
And she clearly shook off those worries in full for her 2019 feature, with her strong, dynamic poses and sultry facial expressions the mark of a seasoned professional.
And little did Biles know when she partook in this incredible shoot in 2019 that she was merely months away from meeting the man who’d become her husband! According to PEOPLE, Biles and Owens met in May 2020 on the Raya dating app after the superstar gymnast messaged the football player.
From there, the two spent the summer of 2020 getting to know each other before becoming Instagram official in August of that same year. Owens supported Biles during the 2021 Olympics, and Biles returned the favor during football season, quickly becoming a fan-favorite NFL WAG.
In February 2022—just under two years after their initial meeting—Owens popped the question, receiving “THE EASIEST YES” from Biles. The two officially tied the knot on April 22, 2023.
But one wedding wasn’t enough for these two lovebirds, and the pair was wed a second time, traveling to Mexico for the scenic ceremony—and Biles further cemented her status as a rising style icon during her wedding weekend by donning four gorgeous gowns.
From her time modeling terrific two-pieces in SI Swimsuit to her many wedding gowns to her NFL-themed gear, there’s no denying Biles is one of the most fashion-forward WAGs out there!