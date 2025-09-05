San Francisco 49ers WAGs Include an SI Swimsuit Model, Athletes and More
If you haven’t noticed the many accomplished wives and girlfriends cheering on the San Francisco 49ers from the sidelines over the past few seasons, well, you just haven’t been looking!
Ranging from clothing designers to athletes to SI Swimsuit models, this collection of devoted partners is just as praiseworthy off the field as their significant others are on the field.
So, without further ado, here are all the partners who’ll be cheering the 49ers on throughout the 2025-26 season:
Olivia Culpo (Christian McCaffrey)
Culpo is the wife of the 49ers’ running back and a member of the SI Swimsuit family! Posing for the brand four consecutive times from 2018 through 2021, the model and McCaffrey tied the knot in a glamorous ceremony in summer 2024, after McCaffrey popped the question in April 2023.
In July of this year, the couple welcomed their first child, Colette. They announced the exciting news with a joint Instagram post, wherein the comments section was flooded with congratulations from SI Swimsuit models and NFL stars alike.
Claire Kittle (George Kittle)
According to PEOPLE, the Kittles have been romantically linked since their early days together at the University of Iowa. In 2018, after six years of dating, Kittle proposed, enlisting not only the help of his team but also his mother to keep everything a surprise.
The lovebirds then eloped in 2019, later celebrating again in 2021 after their planned party for family and friends was delayed due to the pandemic. Aside from cheering the tight end on during the season, Kittle is passionate about fitness, as well as cosplay.
Rochelle Searight (Brandon Aiyuk)
While Aiyuk is currently out of action due to injury, that doesn’t mean he and his lovely wife won’t still be supporting their team until he returns!
A cosmetologist and beauty influencer, Searight began dating Aiyuk while they were both attending Arizona State University together. In May 2020, Searight announced she was expecting their first child, and their son, Braylon, was born later that year. The two were then married in April 2025 in a beautiful outdoor ceremony surrounded by family and friends.
Kristin Juszczyk (Kyle Juszczyk)
One of the founders behind popular clothing line Off Season, Juszczyk is well-known in the league for her incredible sideline style. The brand’s designs are often seen on her fellow WAGs—including Taylor Swift and Simone Biles—combining casual prints with luxe cuts for one-of-a-kind items.
The Juszczyks got engaged in 2017 before making their way down the aisle two years later in 2019. “I happy cried and smiled more this weekend than I have in the last 10 years combined. The energy our family and friends brought was like nothing I’ve ever experienced before!” The fullback wrote of his wedding day. “Ecstatic to spend the rest of my life with you.”
Sydney Warner (Fred Warner)
According to PEOPLE, the linebacker sent his future wife a DM on Instagram after seeing her on Season 34 of The Bachelor.
Of their introduction, Sydney said, “His brother’s wife FaceTimed him and told him there was a girl on The Bachelor that was his type and his vibe. He thought she was being ridiculous, but he reached out. He waited until I was sent home, and around two weeks later, he found me on Instagram and shot his shot!”
Adorably, the linebacker proposed in 2021 with a single rose referencing the way they came together. The two were then wed in 2022 before welcoming their first child in 2024.
Jenna Brandt (Brock Purdy)
Brandt and Purday met while they were attending Iowa State University. The pair were engaged in July 2023, with the two posting separate photo sets to announce the news on their Instagram pages.
They tied the knot in March 2024, with their wedding making the cover of Southern Bride. The brand joked in the caption of the post: “She’s a Purdy Woman now!! 🎶🏈✨️” In late July of this year, Brandt surprised her followers by revealing that the two had quietly welcomed their first child, Millie. “Our little secret🤍,” she captioned a post of maternity photos posted after the announcement.
Lauren Maenner (Nick Bosa)
Maenner is a model and influencer who has modeled for several major brands, including Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS. While little is known about the pair as they keep their relationship private, the two likely began dating in 2023, according to Clutch Points.
Tori Moraga (Ricky Pearsall)
A former cheerleader for the Florida Gators, Moraga and the wide receiver have been linked publicly since 2023. Moraga often posts her game-day looks, which often feature items repping her boyfriend’s team.
“Thank you for growing with me and choosing me everyday. You are a force and a bright light that I’m fortunate enough to see shine everyday,” Moraga wrote in an Instagram post celebrating Pearsall's birthday. “I am so thankful to know you and love you. Lucky to have a built in bestfriend to share this life with!”
Kayla Greer (Robert Beal Jr.)
While there aren’t many details available about their relationship, it is known that Greer has been dating the 49ers defensive end since at least 2019. Beal Jr. is also not shy about sharing his love for his lady online, posting photos drops of her gorgeous pics to his Instagram account.
“You know what we have is pure and I wouldn’t trade it for anything in this world,” Beal Jr. penned as part of a sweet anniversary post on Instagram featuring photos of the two over the years. “I know I can be a lot to handle at times but thank you for loving me unconditionally ♥️.”
Zan Brendel (Jake Brendel)
While it is unknown exactly how long these two lovebirds have been together, the Brendels have been married since 2021.
They welcomed their first child, Frankie, in January 2023. Then, in July of this year, their second child, Bo Moss, was born. “You made us a family of four, and expanded our hearts more than we thought possible,” the center wrote of the birth. “Welcome to the world. We’ve been waiting for you 🤍.”
Lindsy Lesmeister (Connor Colby)
Lesmeister is a digital creator and the fiancée of 49ers offensive lineman Colby. Colby is a new addition to the team, selected as the second of three seventh-round draft picks.
The two got engaged in December 2024, and often share photos together on social media.
Bri Gross-Matos (Yetur Gross-Matos)
The Gross-Matos celebrated their first anniversary on July 12 after tying the knot in 2024. The two had their first child, Ren, in May of this year. Bri is often seen on the sidelines in style while supporting her spouse and has joked that she will have a plus-one in attendance this season.
“Let’s make this last a lifetime, thank you everyone for the beautiful wishes and thank you most of all to Brianna for making me the happiest man alive! ❤️🔥,” the 49ers defensive lineman wrote of their engagement in June 2023.
Toni Hennessy (Matt Hennessy)
While the Hennessys keep their relationship mostly private, we do know that Toni and the 49ers’ offensive lineman first met at Temple University. Toni has also earned her doctorate, which Matt previously posted about alongside the proud and humorous caption, “Me and the doctor!”
The two have been married since July 2023 and have one child, Sloane, who was born earlier this year.
Michaela Luter (Darrell Luter Jr.)
Michela and the 49ers cornerback have been together for nearly a decade, and she is a proud “NFL wifey.” The two began dating in 2016 before marrying in 2020, and they now have a daughter and a son.
“Can’t tell you how much you have helped me through the years. Helped me get through situations, encouraged me, pushed me to limits I didn’t think I could reach at times and the list goes on and on,” Luter Jr. wrote in a sweet anniversary post. “Most importantly in my opinion I thank you for keeping it 💯 with me at all time. Never sugar coating nothing. Just straight up!! And I really appreciate that more than you could imagine.”
Abby Jay (Colton McKivitz)
Jay, a passionate pilates instructor, is often seen supporting her husband from the sidelines in incredible game-day styles—her Instagram almost doubles as a lookbook.
McKivitz popped the question in 2024, and the pair took a stroll down the aisle earlier this summer. Most recently, they were spotted at the 2025 Players Party, where they were both dressed to the nines in their best Derby styles.