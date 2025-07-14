Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey Welcome First Child With Sweetest Name
We’re screaming congratulations to Olivia Culpo and husband Christian McCaffrey, who have just welcomed a new addition to their already-adorable family. The four-time SI Swimsuit model and former pageant star started dating the San Francisco 49ers running back in 2019, and they wed last June.
As announced on Sunday, June 13, Culpo gave birth to a baby girl named Colette Annalise McCaffrey, with the couple sharing photos from the delivery room on Instagram. The series of black and white snaps is seriously heartfelt as friends and fans share their support in the comments section.
“Congratulations!!! So happy for yall!! 🖤🖤,” Demi Lovato commented.
“Congrats beauty!!!!” fellow SI Swimsuit model Hunter McGrady wrote.
“congrats beautiful 🤍🤍🤍🤍,” added Madison Beer.
Culpo and McCaffrey got engaged in 2023 during a vacation in Utah, sharing the exciting news on social media with gorgeous photos of the moment the NFL star got down on one knee. Their Rhode Island wedding in June 2024 was simply stunning, with the model and content creator wearing a custom Dolce & Gabbana dress. Fast forward to March of this year, and Culpo announced they were expecting their first baby.
Culpo was very open with her followers on her pregnancy journey, sharing the ups and downs that came with the experience. Through it all, the 33-year-old highlighted her appreciation for her pregnancy, writing this month on Instagram alongside beautiful maternity pics, “The greatest privilege of my life has been watching this body become a home 🤍.”
Fans loved to get a glimpse at Culpo’s pregnancy, from lovely maternity pics and her beautiful baby shower to hilarious videos poking fun at her changing body and life. Just three days ago, she took to TikTok to share a video of herself packing for the hospital, getting ready to give birth to her little one.
After making her debut in SI Swimsuit in 2018 for a special “In Her Own Words” series from a studio in New York, Culpo traveled to Australia in 2019, Bali in 2020 and Florida in 2021 with the team. She landed on the cover in 2020, posing solo for a jaw-dropping shot and another alongside Jasmine Sanders and Kate Love.
“I was SO surprised!” the former Miss Universe recalled of learning she would be on the cover of SI Swimsuit. “The news came out of nowhere and the way SI presented it was really creative and fun. I was so caught off guard and I cried immediately, followed by a shot of tequila after the call.”
We couldn’t be happier for Culpo and McCaffrey in this next chapter of life!