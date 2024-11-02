Simone Biles Reflected on Power of Her Platform, Advocacy on SI Swimsuit Set
If you asked Simone Biles to elaborate on the saying, “With great power comes great responsibility,” she could undoubtedly do it. As one of the foremost forces in the sporting world, the elite gymnast understands that her words and actions carry weight.
In fact, she’s known as much for a while now. There was a time in her rise to widespread acclaim that she was less keyed into her impact. But then there was a turning point—and ever since, Biles has been particularly attuned to using her platform for good. The moment went something like this: “Girls would jokingly come up and [say], ‘Simone this isn’t happening. Tweet it and I bet it will happen,’” she recounted to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit team.
After that, she started to notice the response to her online presence. She would tweet her feelings, and people would actually listen. It was somewhat of a surprising realization for the professional athlete, who was yet unused to her own reach. “I just thought that was crazy,” she related, “because I didn’t think I [had] that big of an impact.”
While refreshing to know that her sentiments are actually heard and appreciated, Biles also finds the phenomenon a touch “scary.” She knows that having a platform comes with great responsibility, including the need “to speak out” on serious matters. “It can be hard,” she admitted. But she does it anyway. At the end of the day, “I also know I’m helping other people out there,” she said—and that’s all that matters.
Biles isn’t one for empty words. She spoke to the importance of her platform, and, in recent years, she has put that realization to the test. We’re referring to her mental health advocacy.
In 2021, the 27-year-old withdrew from competition at the Tokyo Olympics with a case of “twisties,” a common gymnastics phenomenon that affects gymnasts’s spatial awareness. Ever since, she has been outspoken about her mental health journey—her break from competition, her self-care practices (therapy included) and the general prioritization of her own wellness.
By documenting her own journey, studies have shown that Biles has inspired others to prioritize their mental health, too. In other words, she’s putting her understanding of her platform into practice each and every day. By simply living her life to the best of her abilities—and sharing her honest outtakes with her following, she’s making a difference.
We were more than happy to welcome such a positive force to the SI Swimsuit family in 2017. That year, she made her debut in Houston.