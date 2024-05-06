Singer Tinashe Channeled Glamorous Superstar Vibes With SI Swim in Florida
Ananya Panchal
R&B singer Tinashe fulfilled a childhood dream when she appeared in the 2021 SI Swimsuit issue. The Kentucky-born artist posed for photographer James Macari on the beaches of Hollywood, Fla., and it’s an experience she’ll never forget.
“I feel like I manifested that from like a little kid. I’ve always wanted to be in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. It’s such a huge bucket-list item since it’s such an iconic publication,” the multi-platinum musician told the brand ahead of her feature. “The beautiful and powerful women are so inspiring. So, it’s cool that they can continue it and have more music and artist representation. To be involved was a no-brainer.”
The 31-year-old entered the entertainment industry more than two decades ago as an actress, appearing in films and TV shows like Call Me Claus, Two and a Half Men, Empire and more. The “2 On” singer often speaks candidly about the pressure she has felt to perfect and change her appearance as a result of being in the spotlight from such a young age. She also uses her platform to encourage women to chase after their own dreams, and not be afraid to break into new industries or daunting careers.
“I would love to see more women producers and engineers. I would love to continue to encourage young girls to get into that side of music,” she shared. “Don’t wait around for an opportunity. If you have a dream, you just have to learn how to do it yourself. There are so many resources now with the internet. I learned how to produce and mix from watching YouTube tutorials. So, if there’s something you want to figure out, take it upon yourself to learn it, and don’t wait around for someone to validate that.”
Tinashe takes pride in her versatile creative abilities. She’s a great songwriter and dancer, but also has incredible producing, mixing, engineering and creative directing skills. Her latest album, BB/Ang3l, was released last September, and last month, she teased a sequel album, QUANTUM BABY, which is in the works.
Below is a marvelous look back at some of the best pics from her SI Swimsuit photo shoot in 2021.