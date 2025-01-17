Sixtine Declares She’s an ‘Aesthetic’ in Gorgeous Striped Two-Piece Beach Video
We can all take a page from SI Swimsuit model Sixtine’s playbook when it comes to confidence. The two-time brand star, who debuted in Dominica in 2023 and followed it up with a stunning return last year in Belize for an ethereal all-white shoot captured by Derek Kettela, consistently serves up both inspiration and iconic looks on social media.
A vocal advocate of the body neutrality movement, Sixtine champions the idea that we can simply exist in our bodies without the pressure to embrace every so-called flaw. Instead, she encourages appreciating our bodies for the incredible physical things they allow us to do, walk, dance, laugh, hike, breathe...etc. rather than focusing on appearance alone.
In her latest Instagram post, the 27-year-old once again mesmerized her followers. Clad in a chic blue-and-white striped underwire bikini top and string tie-side bottoms from Frankies Bikinis, Sixtine lounged effortlessly on a beachside chair. With the sun kissing her face and miles of crystal-clear blue-green water stretching out behind her, she exuded happiness and serenity. The Belgium-born, Texas native, who now lives in New York City, accessorized with dainty gold necklaces and a bold pop of trendy blue eyeliner.
“I don’t have to find an aesthetic, I am an aesthetic. I mean, I’m sure there’s somebody out there right now typing all these adjectives into Pinterest to describe me,” said the viral TikTok sound in the attached audio.
View the post here.
“sound speaks for itself,” Sixtine captioned the video.
“This suit AND the blue eye liner !! Perfection,” one fan chimed in the comments.
“Prettiest! 💖 I cannot thank you enough for sharing your confidence with us!🥹🤍,” another gushed.
Sixtine has never shied away from being transparent about her journey to body acceptance, and she’s the first to admit it wasn’t an easy road. Like many young women, she wrestled with body image issues growing up, often feeling the weight of “diet culture” and the pressure to conform to society’s unrealistic beauty standards. It wasn’t until her social media presence began to grow and she started sharing her natural body unapologetically, that she finally stopped caring about outside opinions.
“The idea of thinness is shoved down our throats at every point as women, so it was an uphill journey getting here. I would say I faked it till I made it,” Sixtine shared. “Prioritizing body neutrality over positivity definitely helped as well, because it forced me to take my body for what it is, rather than focusing on its aesthetic aspects. When I first started hearing about it on TikTok, something just clicked and I’ve never looked back.”
Now, Sixtine is thriving in a mindset where she knows her body is the least interesting thing about her. She constantly reminds her followers of that and the fact that there’s so much more to offer the world than appearances alone.