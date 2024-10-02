Sixtine Is Angelic in Greece in Plunging Ribbed Black Swimsuit, Glamorous Gold Jewelry
Content creator Sixtine is reminding everyone that she is an SI Swimsuit model who has graced the pages of the iconic publication two years in a row. The 26-year-old, who traveled to Dominica for her 2023 rookie feature with the franchise and posed in Belize for her photo shoot in this year’s issue, is on the most glamorous, ethereal vacation in Greece—and she packed the most gorgeous rotation of swimwear for the occasion. Sixtine is, after all, the viral creator of TikTok’s “Swimsuit Series.”
In a new Instagram post, Sixtine posed on the edge of a pool with dreamy blue skies and lush green hills behind her. She donned a super chic and stylish ribbed black bikini, featuring a super plunging neckline top and high-leg scrunchy bottoms. The New York City resident paired the beautiful Londre swimsuit with tons of gold jewelry, including wavy textured hoop earrings and two gorgeous necklaces.
“me 🤝 my canon g7x,” Sixtine captioned the series of pics that she shared on Instagram, noting the camera she uses.
“WOW STUNNING,” Gillian Grace chimed in the comments.
“GORGEOUS ✨💫,” another follower added.
“Beautiful 😍,” one user wrote.
Today, Sixtine has racked up a following of more than 1 million across platforms. She is constantly sharing beauty and fashion faves, cute relationship content and has cemented herself as a body neutrality advocate.
“I discovered body neutrality, which is basically, instead of focusing on loving my stretch marks, I can appreciate the fact that my stretch marks are there because I am growing. I’m a growing person, I don’t stay tiny forever. Or mothers who have stretch marks—your body created an entire human. That is insane, of course [your body has] stretched, like that makes sense, you know? And so we don't have to love them, we can just acknowledge that our bodies are there,” she explained of the movement. “Our bodies are not there to look a certain way or be aesthetic, they’re there to provide for us and allow us to live our lives. It allows me to swim, it allows me to travel, it allows me to come on all these adventures and do things. It allows me to live in New York City, where it’s a lot of walking and a lot of steps and a lot of like carrying your groceries all by yourself with just your hands.”