6 Sizzling Photos of Birthday Girl Emily DiDonato Over the Years
Emily DiDonato is celebrating another trip around the sun, and she’s doing it in style. The model and entrepreneur, who turns 34 today, marked the occasion with a reflective and empowering Instagram post, posing in front of her archived covers from Vogue, Elle and Glamour—a fitting tribute to a 15-year career in the industry.
“34 🎉🎉🎉! I’ve spent 15 years as a model, and for a long time, I believed that was all I was capable of,” the New York native wrote. “The thought of aging—both physically and in terms of an uncertain future—haunted me... Now, at 34, I know that couldn’t be further from the truth.”
DiDonato’s journey is one of evolution—both personally and professionally. She first made her mark in SI Swimsuit in 2013, traveling to Namibia for a breathtaking debut shoot. Over the years, she returned to the franchise five more times, with features set against the stunning backdrops of Switzerland, Hawaii, Turks and Caicos, California and Wyoming. From her early days as the face of Maybelline to launching her own skincare brand, Covey, she has embraced every phase of her career with resilience and confidence.
But that strength and fearlessness didn’t always come easy. “The first time I got casted for Sports Illustrated...I was so nervous, and I didn’t feel very secure or ready for it,” she admitted. “But then with age, I feel more confident. I constantly tried to force myself to try new things and push myself out of my comfort zone. That’s what makes life interesting.”
That mindset has propelled her beyond traditional modeling. Today, DiDonato is an advocate for self-acceptance, a businesswoman and a mother of two. Through social media, she’s built an engaged community by sharing candid insights about her journey, from body image struggles to career transitions and motherhood. “Social media has changed our careers so much because now we have these massive platforms where we can truly share our narrative,” she reflected. “I try to just be honest about my struggles and my journey… and I think people relate to that.”
As she steps into her 34th year, DiDonato exudes a newfound sense of purpose. “Age has given me strength, peace, wisdom, deep friendships, more love, increased patience, and the ability to truly enjoy life,” she wrote. “I wouldn’t change a thing—even if I could.”
To celebrate her special day, here’s a look back at six of her most sizzling SI Swimsuit moments over the years.