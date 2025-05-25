These 7 Enchanting Photos From Jena Sims’s 2025 SI Swimsuit Shoot Scream Mermaidcore
For the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue, Jena Sims was one with the waters of Bermuda. The tranquil, tropical location served as the backdrop for her second feature in the magazine—and the photos still have us speechless. After co-winning the 2023 open casting call, the mom of one made her debut last year on the beaches of Mexico with a photo shoot that earned her Rookie of the Year honors. Her follow-up is equally as stunning, but don’t just take our word for it:
Sims channeled mermaidcore fashion in her sophomore shoot with SI Swimsuit, leaning into ethereal aesthetics and natural-toned colors. She also had fun with beachy accessories such as seashell bikinis, shell jewelry and gold accents. Her dirty blonde hair, styled in loose beachy waves, flowed in the natural breeze as she delivered expert poses under the warm sun.
For this shoot, the SI Swimsuit fashion team went for soft and feminine, telling a story influenced by beach materials like shells and pearls. Rocking suits from brands like Andi Bagus, Reina Olga, SAME and more, the 36-year-old absolutely glistened in the waters and on the shore.
Sims, who is the founder and president of HBBQs, Inc. (Has Been Beauty Queens), went into Year 2 with knowledge learned from her rookie shoot. While catching up during launch week at SI Swimsuit’s Social Club, a two-day pop-up in celebration of the latest issue, Sims told us how she approached Bermuda differently from her debut shoot.
“I feel like [SI Swimsuit editor in chief] MJ [Day] really loves interesting poses,” Sims told us. “Like, the photos that make it into the magazine, the women are doing amazing things with their arms, or it’s like, there’s something different. And I think I really worked on that from last year.”
In addition to ivory and tan colors, Sims also donned glittery swimsuits, channeling glamorous mermaid vibes. Proving she looks great in any hue, the Georgia native was an absolute sea goddess on set.
And while all of Sims’s photos from Bermuda are totally gorgeous, she does have a favorite. Taking to Instagram on launch day, she shared a series of snaps from her gallery, highlighting a close-up shot of her smiling as the first photo.
“I worked my ass off for year 2, and not just in the gym. That’s why this is my favorite photo from the shoot,” she wrote. “@si_swimsuit is more than just girls in bikinis, it’s inspirational women who are all killing their category. I look up to each of the models on the covers and in the pages, and still can’t believe I’m among them. I’ve never felt more happy, settled, and confident in my life- thank you @mj_day and the @si_swimsuit team.”
Sims’s journey with SI Swimsuit is truly an inspiring one. Though she had tried out for Swim Search before her 2023 co-win and didn’t end up in the magazine, that didn’t stop her from pursuing her dream.
“Being a part of SI Swimsuit has been my dream since I saw Tyra Banks on the cover in 1997,” she told SI Swimsuit in 2023. “It was my earliest memory of what true beauty felt like. SI Swim Search brings the dreams of that big foreheaded little girl right to my fingertips. I submitted myself last year and it wasn’t my time yet, but the experience was truly invaluable and allowed me to work through my limiting beliefs: fear of judgment and rejection.”
While on set for her debut shoot in Mexico, Sims shared her mindset after working so hard to land a spot in SI Swimsuit.
“Being a rookie, it just feels right,” she stated. “I have worked literally my entire life [for this]. This is my biggest goal ever since I was a little kid. I was so nervous flying here, but now that I’m here, I just feel so relaxed. I feel like I’m exactly where I need to be, and I feel like this is the beginning of such a huge new chapter of my life.”