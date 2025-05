These 5 Red-Hot Photos From Salma Hayek Pinault’s 2025 SI Swimsuit Photo Shoot Deserve Another Look

https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/v1746835821/images/voltaxMediaLibrary/mmsport/si_swimsuit/01jtvrdh3rwd1908aj9x.jpg. View the Full Gallery. https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/v1746835825/images/voltaxMediaLibrary/mmsport/si_swimsuit/01jtvrdh52bbdw5x0c45.jpg. Salma Hayek Pinault. Read the Cover Story. https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/v1746835807/images/voltaxMediaLibrary/mmsport/si_swimsuit/01jtvrdgxbjqhqktfbj5.jpg. More Salma Hayek Pinault