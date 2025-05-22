These 5 Red-Hot Photos From Salma Hayek Pinault’s 2025 SI Swimsuit Photo Shoot Deserve Another Look
Salma Hayek Pinault stunned the world after her official SI Swimsuit 2025 cover was revealed earlier this month—and truth be told, we’re still not over it.
The legendary actor, director and producer was an undeniable powerhouse of perfect poses in Mexico, where she modeled for photographer Ruven Afanador. For the photo shoot, Hayek Pinault donned some genuinely gorgeous swimwear from brands like Raquelle Pedezra, Sommer Swim and OYE Swimwear—and that’s just to name a few.
So with all of that in mind, we decided these five photos from her debut SI Swimsuit shoot were in desperate need of reexamination (and reappreciation)! But honestly, it was nearly impossible for us to pick just five favorites:
First on our list has to be this radiant red number consisting of a matching bikini and cover-up by Raquelle Pedezra. You can almost feel the beat of the music coming out of this photo as the superstar danced around the set. And if we had to guess what artist was playing, it’d probably be Bad Bunny—but that’s not really a guess, as Hayek Pinault said as much while sitting down to chat with The TODAY Show, so we kind of cheated there. (Sorry!)
“I got so excited and I felt really free,” she said on the popular morning show. “I put Bad Bunny on and started dancing—I loved it.”
And we also had to include Hayek Pinault’s personal favorite swimsuit on this list—a fun fact she exclusively revealed to SI Swimsuit while walking the red carpet for our official launch party in New York City.
“I like the black bathing suit [...] it’s a one-piece where I am on the bed,” she said before making her way into the party, referring to this gorgeous one-piece by OYE Swimwear that served up some serious Old Hollywood vibes.
We can’t go any further without shouting out this gorgeous Johanna Ortiz bikini, which Hayek Pinault also sported in the snapshot featured on the cover of the issue. The swimsuit’s unique shade of green complemented the actor sensationally, while the overall fit made the two-piece look like it was designed specifically for her.
In a word? Perfection.
The second that I (hi, it’s me, the human being writing this article) saw Hayek Pinault in this maroon bikini and gold body chain combo, I began looking for George Clooney hiding somewhere in the background. But seriously, there’s no denying this ensemble was a perfect recreation of her iconic look from the classic 1996 film From Dusk Till Dawn, and it absolutely deserves a spot on this list.
And last but definitely not least is this unique ensemble, which Hayek Pinault also shouted out while walking the SI Swimsuit official launch party red carpet.
The actor noted that this gold piece from Torso Vintages Collection was actually turned into a bikini bottom while she was on the set, which resulted in some incredibly sultry snapshots, and she admired how original that innovation was by the fashion team.
The 2025 SI Swimsuit magazine is available online and at select newsstands now. Order your copy here.