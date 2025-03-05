6 Sizzling Photos From Olivia Ponton’s Second SI Swimsuit Feature in Dominica
Two-time SI Swimsuit model and successful content creator Olivia Ponton just knows how to leave us breathless. The 22-year-old, who started posting regularly on TikTok in 2020 and now has 7.7 million followers on the app, made her debut with the magazine in 2022. The Florida native proved her ethereal beauty in Montenegro with photographer James Macari, and she ran it back the year following with photographer Amanda Pratt in Dominica.
The tropical island climate paired with the gorgeous greenery, beach and waterfalls seriously complemented Ponton, who was sun-kissed and sultry as ever for her second feature in 2023. Her long blonde hair, which got wet in the water and dried voluminously in the warm temperatures, looked totally glamorous, matching the unique and bold swimsuits she rocked.
From cut-out styles to sequins, Ponton went ultra daring for her Dominica shoot, which still serves as major inspo for us as we look to buy new swimwear nearly two years later. Here are six of our favorite shots from the photo shoot, where Ponton proved, once again, that she’s an absolute force in front of the camera.
For Ponton, joining SI Swimsuit gave her more confidence in her career as she continued making waves on social media, partnering with notable brands and becoming a prominent name in the industry. While speaking to Galore in 2023 after her second shoot, she reflected on her journey with the magazine thus far.
“I first started working with them when I was 18 years old through TikTok so I feel extremely honored that I was the first woman who they tapped into from that world,” she said. “At that young of age, it gave me the confidence boost to chase what I wanted and that is really what catapulted the start of my career. Shooting with their team has given me the confidence to chase my dreams. I am so thankful to be a part of the Sports Illustrated family!”
Today, Ponton, who is openly identifies as pansexual, inspires her followers worldwide for her vulnerability, fashion sense and work ethic. She has worked with brands such as SKIMS, Steve Madden and Ralph Lauren, and in 2024 she made an appearance in the film It Ends With Us, based on Colleen Hoover’s best-selling book.
Whether she’s delivering major beach style inspo on vacation or looking simply stunning at a red carpet event, we’re always keeping a close eye on this lovely lady.