Social Media Reacts to Christen Goff’s Jaw-Dropping SI Swimsuit Return: ‘Breaking the Internet’
Christen Goff has returned to SI Swimsuit for the 2025 issue and we are truly in awe of the unparalleled beauty she brought on set in Jamaica with photographer Yu Tsai. Each feature since her debut photo shoot in 2021 when being discovered by the annual open casting call has been stunning—but we have a feeling her latest will be the best one yet.
For Goff’s trip to Jamaica with the SI Swimsuit team, she posed in the blue water with a gorgeous tropical backdrop behind her, serving incredible vibes fans simply can’t get enough of. Though her full gallery of images won’t be released on the site until closer to the 2025 magazine, which drops in May, the brand released one official image—along with behind the scenes videos and pics from set—that has social media in a frenzy with reactions.
The brand shared the first photo on Instagram today, seeing Goff rock a trendy and cute dark denim two-piece from Candice Swanepoel’s clothing line Tropic of C, flaunting her fit figure, gorgeous eyes and enviable long curly brown hair.
“Give her the cover!!!” one comment read.
“Jaw on the floor ALWAYS!!!” model Brittany Meadows wrote.
“Breaking the Internet with this one 🤍,” content creator Jess Rose McDowell said.
And many SI Swimsuit models jumped into the comments section to hype up Goff.
“HOT,” Camille Kostek said in support.
“Yasss🔥😍,” added Olivia Dunne.
“WOWW,” wrote Brooks Nader.
“SHUT UP,” said XANDRA, who will also appear in the 2025 issue after posing in Jamaica for Tsai’s lens.
“YESSSSS🔥,” Ellie Thumann added.
“Geez Louise!!!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥,” Katie Austin, who was named SI Swimsuit co-Rookie of the Year alongside Goff in 2022, said.
Goff’s husband, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, also had to react, posting a hilarious GIF of comedian Trevor Noah fanning himself. It’s safe to say that this GIF represents all of our reactions upon seeing the sneak peek.
This marks the 31-year-old’s fifth time posing for SI Swimsuit, starting back in 2021 in Atlantic City, N.J. for her Swim Search shoot where she was photographed by Tsai. There, she served up some eye-catching looks and made quite an impression on the brand and its readers. The following year, Goff collaborated with Ben Watts to bring another incredible series of images to life, featuring plaid green ensembles and a pale yellow piece that shone underneath the Barbados sun.
The next year, in 2023, Goff proved she wasn’t done with all but breaking the internet with an undeniably intoxicating Dominica shoot with Amanda Pratt. To this day, it’s still hard to choose between which look is our favorite––the snakeskin combo or the deep purple look. Returning to the brand in 2024 was a no-brainer, posing for Watts’s lens once more in Portugal. Her back-to-back stylish swimsuits included a memorable red and white striped ensemble and a cute navy blue two-piece.
All roads led to Goff’s recent Jamaica feature that is bound to take our breath away. It’s no wonder the internet is freaking out over the first-released image.