Go Behind the Scenes With Eileen Gu for Her SI Swimsuit Debut Shoot Day

The 21-year-old freestyle skier makes her debut with SI Swimsuit for the 2025 issue.

Eileen Gu’s SI Swimsuit Photo Shoot in Boca Raton, Fla.
Eileen Gu’s SI Swimsuit Photo Shoot in Boca Raton, Fla. / Ben Horton

The SI Swimsuit shoot for our 2025 issue continues on Monday, seeing not just one but two incredible athletes joining the fold. Along with Olympic sprinter Gabby Thomas, Olympic skier Eileen Gu was announced to be making her debut for the brand, arriving in sunny Boca Raton, Fla. to pose for photographer Ben Horton. Though we won't be seeing the official photos until a later date, the models have been taking over the SI Swimsuit socials, sharing behind-the-scenes photos and videos from some of the most exciting moments. Join Gu on her shoot day by following along on this page and our Instagram.

Having started competing in free skiing at 8 years old, Gu is now a two-time Olympic gold medalist, a 15-time FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup winner and has competed in the X Games and FIS Freestyle World Ski Championships. She currently holds the record for most World Cup wins for a free ski athlete.

The multi-hyphenate is not just an athlete either, having posed on the covers of Vogue China, Harper’s Bazaar China and more—currently represented by IMG Models—and is pursuing a quantum physics degree at Stanford University. Needless to say, Gu is seriously impressive, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome her to the SI Swimsuit family today. We’ll be updating this post live as Gu shares teases of her photo shoot day.

This afternoon, we got a full look tease from Gu’s photo shoot, showing the athlete posing on a bench beachside wearing a white Always on Holiday one-piece featuring sheer cutouts, giving the classic suit a unique spin. Her blonde hair is styled in loose waves that perfectly match the beach vibe and her simple yet stunning makeup features a pink lip. To match her suit, her nails are manicured and painted white.

Eileen Gu’s SI Swimsuit Photo Shoot in Boca Raton, Fla. Wearing Always on Holiday Suit
Eileen Gu’s SI Swimsuit Photo Shoot in Boca Raton, Fla. Wearing Always on Holiday Suit / Ben Horton

