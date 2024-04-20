Sofia Vergara Is a Stunning Beach Babe in Vintage Black String Bikini Pic
Ananya Panchal
Sofia Vergara is promoting her suncare brand Toty in the most clever and racy way. The Colombian-American actress shared a stunning, grainy throwback pic, full of vintage vibes, from her early swimsuit calendar modeling days. She rocked a teeny tiny black string bikini and struck a fierce beach babe pose with a beautiful blue body of water behind her.
The Griselda star rocked a low-effort glam look, including a signature ’90s brown lip, of course, and showed off her fresh sun-kissed tan, toned arms and legs and sculpted abs. The Modern Family alum’s long dark brown locks were full of blonde highlights, so emblematic of the latter years of the decade.
“I wish I had @toty back then 😩🤣,” the 51-year-old captioned the joint pic shared with her 34.9 million followers on April 18. She tagged the cosmetics brand, which she launched in June 2023, and named after her childhood nickname. Her family used to call her “Sofi” when she was a baby, but her brother, who is two years older than her, pronounced it as “toti” as a toddler, and the word stuck.
“😍 my childhood crush,” Vergil Vergilov commented.
“You haven’t aged a day god bless 😍🔥🙌,” one fan chimed.
“I grew up in very tropical weather in Barranquilla, Colombia, and there was no one ever telling you, ‘Don’t get sunburn’ or ‘Don’t tan,’ I wish I had made that decision [to wear sunscreen] sooner also for the rest of my body, but I didn’t. I just thought to save my face, and that was it. So, I haven’t had my face in the sun without protection since the ’90s,” she shared with Harper’s Bazaar, adding that while sun protection wasn’t a priority when she was young, looking good and getting ‘ready’ to leave the house for any sort of casual or formal occasion was. “I think it’s a cultural thing. I saw my mom, my aunts, my grandmothers—they all always wanted to be well put-together. Makeup and beauty have always been a very important thing for Latin women. I remember my mom would take us to school, and she would put rollers on. But it was normal for me see her in the morning doing makeup with her rollers in her hair. Now it’s like,What the hell was she doing at 5:30 in the morning? So I grew up like that. My aunts will always say, ‘Put your lipstick on, you don’t have anything on’ if you walk into a room. They’ve always been like that. My cousins are like that, and my friends are like that. We love beauty. We love putting in the effort.”