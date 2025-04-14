Sofía Vergara Is a Poolside Hottie in Latest Radiant Bikini Snap
Sofía Vergara is looking ahead to hotter months in her most recent Instagram snap.
Vergara can be seen wearing a black thong bikini on a lounging chair full of all of her favorite things—her beige beach towel, a comfy pillow perfect for laying in the sun and, of course, sunscreen from her brand Toty. As this swimsuit goddess knows, summertime is very much so on the way and protection from the harsh rays of the sun is essential to having the best season ever.
The product the America’s Got Talent judge can be seen holding is the award-winning Ilumina Creamy Compact Foundation SPF 50+ ($56), a sunscreen that makes the skin appear flawless with an undeniable glow. It’s currently available in different shades ranging from fair skin tones to deeper.
Because of products like the Ilumina Creamy Compact Foundation SPF 50+ and others, Toty has gone on to be featured in many media outlets such as Women’s Wear Daily, Allure, Harper’s Bazaar and more.
When asked by Harper’s Bazaar why she was inspired to create her beauty brand, Vergara shared a personal story.
“I grew up in very tropical weather in Barranquilla, Colombia, and there was no one ever telling you, ‘Don’t get sunburn’ or ‘Don’t tan,’” Vergara said. “I wish I had made that decision sooner also for the rest of my body, but I didn’t. I just thought to save my face, and that was it. So, I haven’t had my face in the sun without protection since the ’90s.”
“I would fry like a chicken with coconut oil, my whole body. No, I mean, every weekend. Now I only go in the sun maybe when I’m on vacation,” the actress explained. “Once or twice a year, I do still get a little sun, but my face—no. I have a place in the Bahamas, in Andros, where I go for a week, for example, and my body comes out of the vacation kind of tan and my face is completely white, like two different bodies.”
From “fry[ing] like a chicken” in Colombia, unaware of her skin’s needs, to creating a brand to help others protect their skin, Vergara has done a full 180 when it comes to sun protection. Now, she’s chilling by the pool under the sun with one of the best sunscreens in the game.