Soon-to-Be Mom of Four Megan Fox Was a Superstar in Stunning Suits for Dominic Republic Shoot
When Megan Fox practically broke the internet with her SI Swimsuit cover feature last year, the internet’s favorite PR agent Robyn DelMonte, also known as Girl Boss Town on TikTok, said she was “shocked” it hadn’t happened earlier. The 38-year-old announced earlier this week that she is pregnant with baby no. 4, and her first child with fiancé and musician Machine Gun Kelly.
In honor of the exciting news, we’re throwing it back to her breathtaking, angelic photo shoot in the Dominican Republic with Greg Swales last year. And trust us, if you haven’t already seen these photos (which we’re pretty sure you have as long as you don’t live under a rock), you’re really missing out.
While on location with the team, the actress, best known for her Teen Choice Award-winning roles in Jennifer’s Body and Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, gushed about her three sons whom she shares with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, and shared that of all her accomplishments, the way she has raised them is her proudest. She’s confident about being a mother, and it’s an area of life in which she knows she “thrives” and “excels.”
“The oldest one [Noah, 12] is an artist. [It] blows my mind how talented he is,” she shared, adding that Bodhi is more of a “little bro, the classic middle child where there’s no room to be bad.” And 8-year-old Journey is “naughty, mischievous, charming and so so cute.”
“When he was 3, he already knew like 1,600 species of dinosaurs. So his mind is very powerful,” she added about the youngest, who is about to no longer be the baby of the family. “When I step back, I know how connected I am and I’ve always been and how present I’ve always been. I see the reflection of the type of mother that I am in their eyes and in their behavior.”
The Tennessee native revealed the news of her pregnancy on Nov. 11 with the most stunning, edgy and on-brand maternity pic of her kneeling on the ground covered in thick sheer black paint and cradling her baby bump.
“nothing is ever really lost. welcome back 👼🏼❤️,” Fox captioned the duo of pics shared with her 21.8 million followers and tagged the 34-year-old rapper on her belly.
We can’t wait to see her family grow and we’re so sure that newborn has the best mother! In the meantime, here’s a recap of some of our favorite images from her 2023 SI Swim shoot.