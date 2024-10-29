Sophie Turner Shows Off Boyfriend Peregrine Pearson in PDA-Filled Photos
Ever since January when Sophie Turner shared her first photo on Instagram with her new boyfriend, Peregrine Pearson, she has kept their relationship relatively quiet. Undoubtedly, following the announcement of her divorce from pop singer Joe Jonas, the 28-year-old wanted to keep the relationship (for the most part) out of the public eye. She has included a few photos with Pearson in Instagram carousels from time to time but had yet to show any explicit displays of affection—until his birthday came along.
When it came to celebrating Pearson’s birthday, Turner couldn’t resist the urge to share a handful of sweet photos from the past several months with her social media following. On Oct. 27, the Game of Thrones actress took to Instagram to offer the sweetest happy birthday wishes for the newly 30-year-old.
The carousel of photos that she shared to her page featured their various travels from the past year, including stops on the ski slopes among other things. “Happy Birthday my angel pie,” she wrote in the caption of the post. “30, flirty and thriving.” Turner’s sweet post was a testament to their sweet affection for one another—and a rare look into their relationship.
The pair were first linked to each other back in January when the star actress posted a photo from a ski trip that she took with Pearson and a handful of their other friends. Not long after, they made their first public appearance together at Stanley Zhu’s Year of the Dragon celebration on the party boat, Dixie Queen, in London.
In the months since, they have made several other public appearances together, including Paris Fashion Week in March, a polo match on Pearson’s family estate in West Sussex in early July and at the British Open Polo Championship in late July.
In other words, Turner and Pearson aren’t shying away from the camera by any means. But she still hadn’t made much of a public display of affection (at least, a verbal one) until her recent birthday post for her boyfriend. It was her first Instagram post dedicated solely to him—and their sweet relationship.
By all appearances, the couple is thriving in their relatively new relationship. Hopefully, this latest display of PDA on social media will mark the start of more Instagram content together. Regardless, we’re in full support of Turner and her new beau.