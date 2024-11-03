Suni Lee’s Poolside Two-Piece Photos for Her SI Swimsuit Debut Are Heavenly
As one of the most decorated American women gymnasts, Suni Lee should certainly be on your radar if she isn’t already. The 21-year-old began doing gymnastics at 6 years old after being inspired by the likes of Nastia Liukin and Shawn Johnson, and clearly, it was meant to be. Fast forward to 2024 and she's a two-time gold medalist at the Olympics and has competed in NCAA Gymnastics with the Auburn Tigers team, the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships and other impressive competitions. Today, Lee posed for SI Swimsuit for the upcoming 2025 issue, making her debut for the magazine. We are so thrilled to welcome her into the fold!
Lee’s photo shoot day has been super eventful as expected, and she’s been documenting some of the most exciting moments over on the SI Swimsuit Instagram page. Though we can’t reveal everything just yet, we’ve gotten glimpses of her hair, glam and suits, including a full look we’re happy to share with our readers today. Wearing a simple yet timeless chocolate brown two-piece swimsuit from St. Agni, Lee was photographed by Ben Horton on Nov. 3 in sunny Boca Raton, Fla. The results? Flawless.
This one look alone proves Lee is a natural in front of the camera, looking absolutely stunning:
Lee’s hair was styled in loose curls and her makeup was kept simple yet stunning. We don’t need anything to distract from this undeniable face card. These poolside shots are going to be hard to beat, but with a beach location coming up after this—as teased on our Instagram page—we know there are still so many great shots to come. As for photographer Ben Horton, he’s best known for his work in brands like National Geographic, with over two decades of experience. He’s excited to join the SI Swimsuit brand, viewing it as a pinnacle platform for celebrating and empowering women.
We’ll have to wait to see Lee’s full Boca Raton photo shoot, but these teases are seriously hyping up her fans. Over on the SI Swimsuit Instagram, one fan commented on a recent reel of the gymnast: “Suni is going to help make 2025's issue the best one yet.”
“We are thrilled to launch our shoot season for the 2025 issue with an extraordinary lineup of powerful female athletes,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day stated of the new slate of models. “This remarkable group, featuring Olympic medalists, world champions, and record holders, embodies the next generation of all-stars poised to transform the world of sports. They defy stereotypes and champion equality, inspiring young girls to envision themselves as both athletes and leaders. At SI Swimsuit, we’ve always celebrated the future of women, and there’s no better way to honor these remarkable achievements than by featuring them on the pages of our issue.”
For more behind-the-scenes teases from Lee’s photo shoot day, be sure to check out our live diary blog here, where we share every update from the gymnast.